Opinion CBS Face The Nation “the holocaust happened because of too much free speech”

.... at first I was like...

Then Marco Rubio educated the MSM clown.
 
Mr Holmes said:
How did we get here?
So many clips from CBS today, beteeen face the nation and 60 minutes. Truly embarassing








And these are the foot soldiers of the bureaucracy that supports what Germany is doing, supports CBS and 60 minutes, how dare they cut our slush fund, where we were likely making well over 100k, probably applauded people being fired for refusing covid jabs, etc

 
UK set the precedent, now Germany follows suit. I think Belgium has a form of it too. It's only a matter of time until all of the EU have thought police.
 
Oh' okay, the globalists are doubling down HARD. They're looking at the entire world and going "We're still in this shit!"

Stay safe and always check your six, President Trump.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
So many clips from CBS today, beteeen face the nation and 60 minutes. Truly embarassing



Holy FUCK please tell me that's a skit.

And the 3 of them laughing about taking someone's phone for posting a cartoon.

What the actual fuck Germany
 
