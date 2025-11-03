44nutman
Trump loses cool as he's grilled on '60 Minutes' — but CBS cuts it from broadcast
President Donald Trump got snippy as he was pressed about a suspicious pardon for a cryptocurrency billionaire linked to his own family at the end of his latest "60 Minutes" interview — but that question got slashed out of the broadcast, The Daily Beast reported on Monday.The question, asked by...
Now that CBS is owned by one of Trumps Elite buddies can’t make the Emperor look bad. Some of us remember the outrage about other edited interviews but will wait to MAGA Doggers to pivot to transsexuals for an excuse for the editing.
My favorite part of the interview was when Old Pussy Neck can’t even remember who he even pardons.