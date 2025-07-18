Social CBS cancels Colbert and The Late Show

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

They aren’t replacing him, simply cutting the show. I guess it makes sense given a lot of shows that pander to liberals are having lower ratings.

Plus NPR/PBS, not a good week for liberal media.

I like the Colbert Report the times I did watch it, was good satire, his late show was very cringe tho.



 
not a fan of any of the late shows, has nothing to do with politics however. Terrible, awkward format.

hopefully CBS is getting rid of this because it's unfunny trash, not because it's worried about Trump's government backlash via fines and merger blocks. That would be cowardly
 
good. colbert lost all his comedic and journalistic integrity as he became super libbed up. liberalism is dead. leftism is the future.
 
