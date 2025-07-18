cottagecheesefan
Apr 3, 2002
34,680
38,491
They aren’t replacing him, simply cutting the show. I guess it makes sense given a lot of shows that pander to liberals are having lower ratings.
Plus NPR/PBS, not a good week for liberal media.
I like the Colbert Report the times I did watch it, was good satire, his late show was very cringe tho.
