CBD gummies/edibles

I've been using a vaporizer for a while now and recently gave a few of the Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC gummies a try. I was definitely surprised at how potent they were. Do any of you use these regularly? Any brands or types that you prefer?



They seem to give the lethargic type of high where just laying down and relaxing seems to be ideal and I'd like to know if there is any brand/type that offers more of an 'energetic' type of feeling. One thing is for sure, it offers tons of relief for sciatica/back pain. I also bought some of the 'fake weed' and smoked some, similar feeling to the gummies but more of a pain in the ass to get in the system. It's crazy how it looks like bomb weed but doesn't offer nearly the same high, it'd be nice to live somewhere where weed it just outright legal.



Curious if anyone has any preferences or experiences. Take care!