CBD gummies/edibles

I've been using a vaporizer for a while now and recently gave a few of the Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC gummies a try. I was definitely surprised at how potent they were. Do any of you use these regularly? Any brands or types that you prefer?

They seem to give the lethargic type of high where just laying down and relaxing seems to be ideal and I'd like to know if there is any brand/type that offers more of an 'energetic' type of feeling. One thing is for sure, it offers tons of relief for sciatica/back pain. I also bought some of the 'fake weed' and smoked some, similar feeling to the gummies but more of a pain in the ass to get in the system. It's crazy how it looks like bomb weed but doesn't offer nearly the same high, it'd be nice to live somewhere where weed it just outright legal.

Curious if anyone has any preferences or experiences. Take care!
 
took some gummies edible before a edm show last summer....
wasn't a good idea

When the show started, and looked like this
43231a95ede123d95166acfdeabc216f.gif


I freaked out and left.
Got lost (in my own city)
when I came back to ''normal''
I was at arab fast food joint enjoying on of these thing
upload_2023-1-31_10-28-54.jpeg
 
Sounds like a good night out....
Buy weed balms for muscle pain. Its topical and works quickly on pain areas. I use one for back pain all the time. Papa and Barkley makes the best stuff but its expensive so using it lightly is recommended.
f2fd6900-696a-49cf-9bb0-a4b6e6ee3aad.jpg


this one is also another good option
OIP.7kdiE977e6YZCMVMJXSG4gHaFT


Edibles are good for pain too but you have to be strategic about dosing them because effects last long and can carry over on to next day if you take to much. Indica strain are ones you always want for full body relief.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I still think CBD is snake oil
Its all about quality, CBD works really well but you have to buy the good, more expensive shit. If you're buying some cheap cbd gummies its a waste of money.

Ideally its better to buy pure CBD oil that has a dropper for putting under tongue. I would recommend it be at least a decent brand that is of 2,000 mg concentrate. I personally take a 5,000 mg concentrate because I want the strongest stuff.

CBD oil under tongue absorbs fast and will give you a clear headed, relaxing buzz that helps with pain. Ideally CBD works best when paired with THC. If you arent worried of getting a bit high, then mixing a light ratio of thc to cbd in your system will get best of both worlds in pain relief, and a smoother high.

TLDR: CBD is legit, stop buying the cheap shit
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
$300 per fluid ounce is cheap? It did absolutely nothing
Interesting, everyone I given good cbd too has definitely felt the effects.

Im guessing maybe you got a bad batch? Or it was not a good brand? There is alot of bad cbd companies for sure and some falsely claim strong concentrations.

Have you tried different CBD oil brands?
 
Looks like you had a great time.
 
caufan said:
For sleep, Charlotte's Web...no THC, 2 gummies puts you down
What is Charlotte's web, if you don't mind me asking?

Mesos said:
Buy weed balms for muscle pain. Its topical and works quickly on pain areas. I use one for back pain all the time. Papa and Barkley makes the best stuff but its expensive so using it lightly is recommended.
f2fd6900-696a-49cf-9bb0-a4b6e6ee3aad.jpg


this one is also another good option
OIP.7kdiE977e6YZCMVMJXSG4gHaFT


Edibles are good for pain too but you have to be strategic about dosing them because effects last long and can carry over on to next day if you take to much. Indica strain are ones you always want for full body relief.
Thanks for the recommendation. I just went by the shop earlier and checked out the CBD selection. What do you think of the CBD oil that you can vape? They had a few disposable vaporizers, could any of those be worth a try? Or stick with the balm...
 
this company puts out good quality product

https://hometownherocbd.com/

coupon code HAPPY20

im into the cbd delta8/9 gummies. no need to smoke or vape. and i used to hate edibles but this stuff is awesome.
 
It's a brand of CBD ...most CBD gummies mix in THC...these guys make high quality CBD, and they mix in some other useful herbs...They are the best we have found
 
My wife and I use a volcano. It's nice because it hits cleaner than a pipe and it doesn't smell the house up.
 
