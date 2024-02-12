Catching Lightning (Lee Murray Documentary)

Probably the best MMA related documentary so far.

You can't tell me Lee Murray wouldn't have been a superstar if the UFC didn't cancel his contract. Might have been a big bag fumble as they could have kept him for UK cards only.

He might have been Connor x 2-3. He was a natural fighter with that rare type of energy which makes you a boss amongst gangsters.

Connor was good, but the drawback compared to Lee was that he was an over-compensating skinny manlet who wasn't naturally dangerous enough to average+ sized men. Whereas Lee was a natural born killer. Ask Tito.

He had enough years to make a splash before USADA as well. Biggest what if in MMA history.
 
I liked it too but there was something I found funny in it.

In the doc, they try to depict Murray like he's a really good guy and just the wrong place at the wrong time.


Everywhere he went, there was trouble. He was not a good guy
 
Yea but I think they did a fair job showing that despite him being a nice guy to people around him, he was still a violent gangster. He was getting out of control with the drinking and retarded shit, like recording your criminal conspiracy on your phone lmao.

It's a shame he wasn't around an Abdulmanap type father figure to hone that natural talent from childhood. Or even around a high school wrestling system like in America.
 
