Catching Lightning (Lee Murray Documentary)

Probably the best MMA related documentary so far.
You can't tell me Lee Murray wouldn't have been a superstar if the UFC didn't cancel his contract. Might have been a big bag fumble as they could have kept him for UK cards only.
He might have been Connor x 2-3. He was a natural fighter with that rare type of energy which makes you a boss amongst gangsters.
Connor was good, but the drawback compared to Lee was that he was an over-compensating skinny manlet who wasn't naturally dangerous enough to average+ sized men. Whereas Lee was a natural born killer. Ask Tito.
He had enough years to make a splash before USADA as well. Biggest what if in MMA history.
