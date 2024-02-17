Relationship Catching ladies in the gay clubs

reacted to your score
Have you ever done that , any experiences among the bros ?
First time I hear something like that.

Best clubbing experiences for Patrick Bet-David were gay club visits in Nashvile, because a lot of women there that would no want to be bothered.


 
Jesus his pants are almost coming up to his knees.
 
If you try that in The Netherlands, prepare to get your ass kicked, and out the door.
 
straight cis men going to gay clubs to pick up women is a one way ticket to an ass kicking
 
Yeah but the ladies there will think you are gay and get you to hook up with their gay friend, Estaban
 
Yeah, my friends and i used to go the gay club. They had straight nights and that is when we tended to go though there was still many gay couples. We preferred the music played at that club and the straight ladies that went there tended to prefer the music also and preferred the fewer fights. The town we were in tended to see lots of fights in the clubs. The gay club was different. It was good fun.
 
