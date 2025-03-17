Catchiest video game music

UberHere
My first video game experiences (besides arcade Pac-Man and Frogger) was the old school NES. Some of those old 8 bit tunes were catchy as fuck. I’m 45 now and tunes from Contra and Castlevania 2 Simon’s Quest still run through my head. Don’t think I’ve played those since I was in 4th grade. Castlevania 3 and Mega Man (all of them) myst be mentioned as well.
For Super Nintendo, without a doubt is Final Fantasy 2. The dreadful fight and boss fight themes are very well composed.
