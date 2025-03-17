  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Catchiest video game music

My first video game experiences (besides arcade Pac-Man and Frogger) was the old school NES. Some of those old 8 bit tunes were catchy as fuck. I’m 45 now and tunes from Contra and Castlevania 2 Simon’s Quest still run through my head. Don’t think I’ve played those since I was in 4th grade. Castlevania 3 and Mega Man (all of them) myst be mentioned as well.

For Super Nintendo, without a doubt is Final Fantasy 2. The dreadful fight and boss fight themes are very well composed.





















 
Uber, you created this thread without the original Super Mario Brothers theme? Bruh....



Also, this thread has to have a theme from Street Fighter 2



There are plenty others but for now the last one I will add is if you played at any arcade in the 90's and played the X-Men game you know this catchy theme.

 
Darkavius said:
Uber, you created this thread without the original Super Mario Brothers theme? Bruh....



Also, this thread has to have a theme from Street Fighter 2



There are plenty others but for now the last one I will add is if you played at any arcade in the 90's and played the X-Men game you know this catchy theme.

Mario 3 also.
 
UberHere said:
Mario 3 also.
I'll raise you that and say that Super Mario World was vastly superior. I would argue Super Mario World for SNES has the best Mario soundtrack of any Mario game ever.

 
