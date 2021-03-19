Catch wrestling techniques not often seen in BJJ no-gi

In terms of things good for bjj i was going to say leg riding methods, but that example's already given.
 
Snake pit USA or fake pit USA as we say on this side of the pond is just another McDojo and a bad example of catch wrestling. It's just Joel Bane who went to a bunch of Billy Robinson seminars then started selling certificates and DVDs. They never produced any grappler or fighter that have any significant win in any sport.

If you want to see the proper catch wrestling techniques that works out in competitions you will have to watch the competitions.

I would say most of the techniques in catch wrestling that yet haven't reached the BJJ community is the defense options from turtle. Eduardo Telles have got some of the moves and renamed them but still there's a ton of them missing. I think they will eventually reach the BJJ community, especially those aiming for ADCC due to their rules with the turtle position.
 
Neil Melanson and Gokor are where you want to go to learn good catch wrestling stuff. These snake pit guys are probably okay against low level bjj guys but they are completely unproven in the grappling world.
 
The main problem I have with single leg rides like that is they work great in wrestling since the other guy is just not going to expose his back to the mat. He’s going to try to get up.

In sub grappling the opponent will probably try to scramble to some kind of guard from there (probably half).

I am a fan of them in MMA though
 
My recommendations for videos would be the unbeaten UK champ Ian Jones, he's also a 2nd degree black belt. Another recommendation is Ian Bromley who was the only one who trained with both Roy Wood in the UK and Billy Wicks in the USA.

Ian Jones
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-3TWS6YowgKcDr_llFhOA/videos

Ian Bromley
https://www.facebook.com/Stockportcatchwrestling/videos

I agree, the biggest problem with catch wrestling techniques in BJJ is that most of the escapes involves rolling onto your back. In catch it would mean you would lose by pin when you roll, in BJJ the bout continues.

However it can still be useful, if you have somebody in a singe leg ride and they try to roll into half you can catch the leg and put them in a banana split.
 
You must be from the English Olympic club huh? Lol there’s the “Fake Pit!” I know Coach Bane and Potenza wouldn’t even work with those guys for the old NYC shows because they wouldn’t allow chokes in their events. C’mon….kids in youth Judo tournaments can do chokes, so Fake Pit Wigan is OBSOLETE. You’re obviously completely clueless about Coach Bane. That dude is a combat vet who has literally wrecked up more than one person at a time on like several different altercations for real! Why don’t you check out his actual Bio or read the book on the man? I actually spent two years training with him. Some time on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in NJ with him and the MACP Instructors and then up in Manalapan, NJ at the old gym that Coach Potenza owned. The man’s students seemingly NEVER lose and he is an absolute wizard on the mats! No BS, I swear it’s like he’s 4-5 steps ahead especially when cornering the old teams. Be thankful you never had to roll with him back when I was his student it SUCKED (I believe he’s pretty beat up now physically, I’m not 100%) He prob won’t give little troll dolls like you the time of day but I will, cause the man was a blessing to learn from and one of the toughest humans I have ever met and I spent 12 years in The USMC around some crazy dudes. Here’s his bio, decide for yourself: https://snakepitusa.com/about-us
 
Last position is very common. Leg riding is used but not super heavily that I've seen. I cant recall ever seeing anyone pull off the ankle crush or ball chain in comps I've been to but I also wasn't actively looking for them
 
You almost have to have learned the single leg ride in a wrestling context first to be effective at it in bjj in my opinion.
 
You must be from the English Olympic club huh? Lol there’s the “Fake Pit!” I know Coach Bane and Potenza wouldn’t even work with those guys for the old NYC shows because they wouldn’t allow chokes in their events. C’mon….kids in youth Judo tournaments can do chokes, so Fake Pit Wigan is OBSOLETE. You’re obviously completely clueless about Coach Bane. That dude is a combat vet who has literally wrecked up more than one person at a time on like several different altercations for real! Why don’t you check out his actual Bio or read the book on the man? I actually spent two years training with him. Some time on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in NJ with him and the MACP Instructors and then up in Manalapan, NJ at the old gym that Coach Potenza owned. The man’s students seemingly NEVER lose and he is an absolute wizard on the mats! No BS, I swear it’s like he’s 4-5 steps ahead especially when cornering the old teams. Be thankful you never had to roll with him back when I was his student it SUCKED (I believe he’s pretty beat up now physically, I’m not 100%) He prob won’t give little troll dolls like you the time of day but I will, cause the man was a blessing to learn from and one of the toughest humans I have ever met and I spent 12 years in The USMC around some crazy dudes. Here’s his bio, decide for yourself: https://snakepitusa.com/about-us
this would make a Great copy/pasta.
 
You must be from the English Olympic club huh? Lol there’s the “Fake Pit!” I know Coach Bane and Potenza wouldn’t even work with those guys for the old NYC shows because they wouldn’t allow chokes in their events. C’mon….kids in youth Judo tournaments can do chokes, so Fake Pit Wigan is OBSOLETE. You’re obviously completely clueless about Coach Bane. That dude is a combat vet who has literally wrecked up more than one person at a time on like several different altercations for real! Why don’t you check out his actual Bio or read the book on the man? I actually spent two years training with him. Some time on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in NJ with him and the MACP Instructors and then up in Manalapan, NJ at the old gym that Coach Potenza owned. The man’s students seemingly NEVER lose and he is an absolute wizard on the mats! No BS, I swear it’s like he’s 4-5 steps ahead especially when cornering the old teams. Be thankful you never had to roll with him back when I was his student it SUCKED (I believe he’s pretty beat up now physically, I’m not 100%) He prob won’t give little troll dolls like you the time of day but I will, cause the man was a blessing to learn from and one of the toughest humans I have ever met and I spent 12 years in The USMC around some crazy dudes. Here’s his bio, decide for yourself: https://snakepitusa.com/about-us
Bla bla

I don't really visit the snake pit anymore since I'm retired. I don't represent them in anyway.

However mate, they're not the fake one they're the original. They've been around since 1948. And take note, Billy Robinson also comes from the original one over here, the same Robinson that taught Joel Bane all the catch wrestling he knows.

And I don't give a shit about Bane, besides one amateur fight decades ago the only one he beat up recently is his wife. He haven't accomplished shit in sports.

And when it comes to his students they haven't accomplished anything. Roy Wood have coached several successful MMA-fighters and grapplers, most famous is the UFC-fighter Mike Grundy.

And how did it go when the fake pit USA tried to compete with the snake pit in arranging world championships? The UK ended up having ten times more viewers in 2018 and when the US tried to put a show on the same date 2019 they ended up canceling it due to the lack of interest. Here in the UK the world championships got an arena with more than thousand spectators, UFC-veterans and high level grapplers from all around the world.

The US world championships is in a gym with a crowd of 50 people watching some fat "retired" wrestlers while somebody is recording it with his cellphone.

If you want good catch wrestling competitions in the US you can forget the fake pit and start following Josh Leduc and his Sapateiro.
 
They're one of the most effective counterattacks against a wide range of leg entanglements. Leg ride entries to attack the back show up in a lot of situations, really. It's a golden hammer, kinda like front headlocks and double wrist locks, as well.
 
Ok “mate,” first of all nobody in the U.S. says “pond.” Nobody here cares. You sound like some weird fanboy that has it all figured out for everyone in Martial Arts. So thanks for that. You’re the man!

2 min Fact check for anyone with GOOGLE; the Real Snake Pit Wigan died with that old Riley Coach (who I guess Coached Billy Robinson) Then suddenly many years later some coach scared of chokes that has accomplished nothing comes along and BOOM it’s alive and well? Yeah…… ok bro.. whatever you say! Lol!

You just can’t fix stupid… Obviously you were too lazy to read Coach Bane’s bio which I had provided a link to. Here it is again (quick tip, you have to click on it): https://snakepitusa.com/about-us/

He has multiple lineages in Catch, he’s said himself on a Podcast I listened to with Seth Rogan’s chubby little brother as the host, which I just realized is the same guy you mentioned for some shows that I’ve never even heard of and can’t even spell!!! (ARE YOU KIDDING ME?) Now you just can’t make that up! You named Seth Rogan’s chubby bunny brother as a Catch Wrestling source…. Who is what seems to be another fake BJJ blackbelt under nobody from nowhere from at least what I can dig up on the poor ole boy. I’m sure he’s a nice guy. At least he finished his podcast without having a diabetic attack or a much needed snack break. Anyway, Bane said on there himself that Billy was NEVER his strongest lineage since he has a few. However, Billy did give Potenza and him the right and support to use the Snake Pit USA name.

Oh and I KNEW his ex wife and his current wife (when they were engaged) and you’re FULL OF SHIT in regards to any abuse. All I know is some drama happened when I was his student around 2014-2015 and the charges were dropped cause it was bull crap. The dude was was a solid person all around. I do know he beat up 8 over-aggressive police officers single-handedly a few years back. Shit was in the Military Papers…. Yeah… In all fairness that will def get you some bad publicity but, oh well, shit happens. Everyone on here perfect? Didn’t think so. As a Police officer myself in NC, having been Infantry for 6 years in the USMC & 6 years Military Police I do know he was attached to Law Enforcement for 20 years in the Military, and with all the shady stories about the law enforcement personnel in Louisiana im not surprised one bit tbh.

So….. I just checked the Snake Pit USA YouTube page. 22K subscribers, Damn Coach B! Didn’t have that last time I looked! (I hope you see this some day, you’ll laugh your ass off!) They have how many fans for this woods guys no-choke “grappling” gym? I can’t even find their page and there’s vids on Snake Pit USA with over 140K views so who made the real impact?

One thing I loved about Bane was he never said “I’m this or I’m that,” At least around me he never once said “im a Catch Wrestler,” he said “I love all grappling.” So the fact you’re bashing some dude who always gave everything and asked for basically nothing other than effort in return makes you a POS. (I won’t name my current BJJ or Judo Coaches out of respect, they are awesome dudes for sure), but the days learning from Bane were crazy and have even helped me in my line of duty as a Law Enforcement Officer.

No offense to the rest of you guys, but you listed Neil Melanson (I have a couple downloads of his and YES they are great but never thought of it as Catch) who no doubt is probably a cool guy and a legit grappler but there’s zero evidence that he competed a day in his life at any combat sports or actually learned Catch. Gene LeBell maybe?? All I found was Karo Parysian. Gene is the man but teaches all sorts of Grappling. So I’m not 100% sure I’d put Neil on the same level as Bane in pure Catch lineages. Yet you say he’s credible and Bane isn’t? So a Coach who’s competed in MMA, Judo (as a Judo Black Belt), The US Open (Greco/Freestyle National Wrestling Championship) a 2nd Degree BJJ Black Belt under the Machado’s now and had three Olympic Coaches, plus Erik Paulson isn’t legit but a guy that quite possibly never learned pure Catch at all or competed is…. Got it…..

Typical fanboy drama. Glad you have it all figured out for the rest of us pal. What are your accomplishments other than your blog belt rank? For God’s sake go download a dating app. Talk all you like. The facts have been stated. Some of us have lives, families and real jobs serving the community and enjoying Martial Arts. Someone asked a fair question and the all knowing, super important little you had all the answers…. Get a life son. You have self identified as a clueless goofball.
 
Kind of a fun flashback quality to people posting unhinged screeds like this on the forums in the year of our Lord 2022. Please, guy who definitely isn't Joel, post some more; maybe you have some opinions about how fighting really goes down on the STREETS you could share with us?
 
Kind of a fun flashback quality to people posting unhinged screeds like this on the forums in the year of our Lord 2022. Please, guy who definitely isn't Joel, post some more; maybe you have some opinions about how fighting really goes down on the STREETS you could share with us?
He could tell you, but it'd be too deadly to transfer the over TCP/IP, the forum routers might not survive.
 
Is this an 18+ blog? I suppose not. This is why Catch Wrestling sucks ass. I got some good shit from a Badass. You didn’t…. Sorry…. I will always be proud to have had that Coach but after a 14+ hour shift patrolling w/too many calls w/one words can’t possibly express this is so beyond petty. I hate to break it to you kids, NOBODY in the real world cares about your little BJJ wars. Grow the F up. Keep hating everyone & see where that gets you. I just hope one day you won’t be on the end of an unfortunate dispatch. God bless.
 
It's funny how you ignored replying to anything relevant in the discussion.

Once again Bane never produced any legit grappler or fighter. He claims to have several fights in his achievements yet there is only one fight recorded according to the MMA databases online. A fight where he gets wrestlefucked for almost two rounds and for some reason his opponent turns around inside closed guard and gets choked. A quick google search shows no MMA skills, only his criminal record.

Nobody gives a shit about his subscribers on social media since he bought most of them. This is the fight game and what matters is results. His "world championship" events gathers 50 people in some random gym while in the UK we can gather more than a thousand.

His students can't even win the bouts in catch wrestling. Josh Barnetts students entered and got all the golds(Excluding Curran representing CWA), Banes students got none in his own competition.

Also since you're mentioning his biography which smells bullshido, all of his catch wrestling lineages dates back to Billy Riley and the original Snake pit. And it's still the same Snake pit around since 1948. They've only changed location two times and chose to focus on freestyle wrestling instead due to the lack of interest in catch wrestling.
 
Snake pit USA or fake pit USA as we say on this side of the pond is just another McDojo and a bad example of catch wrestling. It's just Joel Bane who went to a bunch of Billy Robinson seminars then started selling certificates and DVDs. They never produced any grappler or fighter that have any significant win in any sport.
so you are saying Joel Bane is fake also?
i guess he should rename his art to submission wrestling instead of catch wrestling

anyway from his vid seems he is legit and know what he talking about
 
