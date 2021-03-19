Catch wrestling techniques not often seen in BJJ no-gi

Bla bla



I don't really visit the snake pit anymore since I'm retired. I don't represent them in anyway.



However mate, they're not the fake one they're the original. They've been around since 1948. And take note, Billy Robinson also comes from the original one over here, the same Robinson that taught Joel Bane all the catch wrestling he knows.



And I don't give a shit about Bane, besides one amateur fight decades ago the only one he beat up recently is his wife. He haven't accomplished shit in sports.



And when it comes to his students they haven't accomplished anything. Roy Wood have coached several successful MMA-fighters and grapplers, most famous is the UFC-fighter Mike Grundy.



And how did it go when the fake pit USA tried to compete with the snake pit in arranging world championships? The UK ended up having ten times more viewers in 2018 and when the US tried to put a show on the same date 2019 they ended up canceling it due to the lack of interest. Here in the UK the world championships got an arena with more than thousand spectators, UFC-veterans and high level grapplers from all around the world.



The US world championships is in a gym with a crowd of 50 people watching some fat "retired" wrestlers while somebody is recording it with his cellphone.



If you want good catch wrestling competitions in the US you can forget the fake pit and start following Josh Leduc and his Sapateiro.