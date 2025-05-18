Cat Lovers Get In Here

My wife and I had to put our sweet baby boy down on Thursday 5/15/25.

Sir Oswald Pawsborne The Prince of Darkness (aka Ozzy).

He was just 22 months old. He succumbed to severe anemia. His body stopped producing red blood cells. We tried a blood transfusion, steroids, and antibiotics. Alas, we couldn’t reverse his condition.

We adopted him and his sister (Starlene, The Twilight Princess/ AKA “Star”), together. They were inseperable and routinely groomed eachother, played, and slept together.

I’m not sure if I’m projecting my grief onto her, but I swear, Star is bouncing around from window to window, vocalizing louder than I’ve ever heard. I can’t help but feel that she’s looking for her brother. This absolutely crushes me.

In the pictures:

Ozzy is the one with the blue collar. We stopped collaring him eventually because Star always found a way to slip her collar off, and we wanted to be consistent. Star is much smaller and her eyes are more yellow. Ozzy’s eyes leaned green.

The last photo was taken by my daughter at the clinic as we said good bye.

607A4F39-F9C2-45DE-97B0-03E07E8197B5.jpeg872D443C-1BB0-46AD-8900-A0348C2A2A4A.jpegBB392CFC-02C4-4528-9044-FEAA8A794144.jpeg80614F0B-A72D-40A7-B3D1-575ED7D597FF.jpeg4BFECE24-2506-4E99-9660-CB0748E9D3A7.jpeg8DFEB43A-9CFC-489D-86DE-BEDFFFE0357D.jpeg0E2C8C2C-511E-4109-8786-006666FEBD73.jpeg

Snuggle your fur babies close. And if u drink, raise one for my sweet prince tonight.

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@Luthien
 

I was going to react with a sad face, but after going through those photos I couldn't help but use the one that represents love.
 
Black cats are great.

We always had a dog at home, when I was growing up and I "hated" cats. A couple of years ago, me and my girlfriend found an abandoned kitten in bush in front of the house. We adopted it and now all I can say is that cats are amazing. This is endless fun 24/7. Unfortunately the poor guy had felv and had since died. IMG_7078 (1).JPG
 
