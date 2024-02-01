the ambush
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2013
- Messages
- 19,724
- Reaction score
- 18,046
So my case study in class was on military urban warfare. I will try to capitalize on the subject's key points here. In urban warfare it is armed combat in a city or building/structural area. Armed combat in an open area like a grassland, well that is not urban warfare. A disadvantage when it comes to urban warfare is the tactics change. The use of armor, artillery, and air support might not be possible in an urban warfare environment.
Two examples I will refer to for urban warfare are Rangers and Delta Force in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993 and Marines in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004. There are a large number of examples but I stuck with these two.
After returning home from deployments Soldiers, Marines and military members can visit military hospitals and VA hospitals for treatment. Things like PTSD, anxiety, and shell shock can be life altering and change a person.
References:
John Spencer
November War (2013)
Black Hawk Down (2001)
Two examples I will refer to for urban warfare are Rangers and Delta Force in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993 and Marines in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004. There are a large number of examples but I stuck with these two.
After returning home from deployments Soldiers, Marines and military members can visit military hospitals and VA hospitals for treatment. Things like PTSD, anxiety, and shell shock can be life altering and change a person.
References:
John Spencer
Opinion: I’m an expert in urban warfare. Israel is upholding the laws of war
During Israel’s attack on Gaza, the destruction and suffering, as awful as they are, don’t automatically constitute war crimes – otherwise, nearly any military action in a populated area would violate the laws of armed conflict by John Spencer
ca.news.yahoo.com
November War (2013)
Black Hawk Down (2001)
Last edited: