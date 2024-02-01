Opinion Case study: Urban Warfare

So my case study in class was on military urban warfare. I will try to capitalize on the subject's key points here. In urban warfare it is armed combat in a city or building/structural area. Armed combat in an open area like a grassland, well that is not urban warfare. A disadvantage when it comes to urban warfare is the tactics change. The use of armor, artillery, and air support might not be possible in an urban warfare environment.

Two examples I will refer to for urban warfare are Rangers and Delta Force in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993 and Marines in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004. There are a large number of examples but I stuck with these two.

After returning home from deployments Soldiers, Marines and military members can visit military hospitals and VA hospitals for treatment. Things like PTSD, anxiety, and shell shock can be life altering and change a person.


If I were your teacher I would give you an A+ for this. You capitalized on the subject very well.
 
