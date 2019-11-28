Well now that Wall Street received a big helping serving of tax breaks in the trillions, big oil got its Iraq war for trillions is it time to erase student debt or cut it? Warren calls for 50K of student debt elimination and Bernie's plan calls for 100 percent. Based on these numbers could mean an additional 1.6 to 2.2 trillion in deficit.Warren and Sanders talk about ways to fund these through various methods such as additional taxes. Warren's case 85 billion a year recovery mostly on higher income earners, Bernie's would place greater amounts on middle class but also wealthy.Unlike Trumps tax cut these plans have actual ways to fund them other then adding unpaid debt. Warren an Bernie Sanders are also looking at ways to fund education ether fully or first two years.Now an economic report says student debt cancellation would be like hitting the accelerator on the economy. Some say upwards of 140 to 200 billion a year economic stimulus.People who are stuck under a mountain of student debt could help drive economic growth having been freed of this debt. Most also agree this would have a lasting influence for decades.Before people start bellyaching the Fed dumped 75 billion into Wall Street banks in one day to avoid an interest rate 10 percent jump overnight. That amount would have funded the tax cut for almost one year.On this time of giving would it not be a good idea to help put rocket boosters on the economy next year?I paid my college by working and lost part of it due to the Iraq war because the company I was working at cut it. This was due to pulling back spending because they needed rainy day cash depending on how long the war would last.While I was working before the Iraq war I got 75 percent of it paid by the company. I got 96 credits out of 128 75 percent paid for by work before the war.The war literally destroyed my chances at finishing my degree. It gets better I took a 30,000 a year paycut because of the wars could not find a decent paying technology job due to the wars.There are people still stuck under mountains of debt since the great recession and the bank bailouts that have not seen actual wage increase in the decade following.Another thing before you start crying for billionaires, I also heard that the average wealth of the Forbes 400 jumped over something like 250 million in the past year or more.Incase your sitting there with your calculator that works out to around 100 billion dollar jump in net worth. Good to be a Wall Street billionaire because they also paid less taxes on average then the middle class.