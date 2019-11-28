Economy Case for student debt cancellation

Well now that Wall Street received a big helping serving of tax breaks in the trillions, big oil got its Iraq war for trillions is it time to erase student debt or cut it? Warren calls for 50K of student debt elimination and Bernie's plan calls for 100 percent. Based on these numbers could mean an additional 1.6 to 2.2 trillion in deficit.

Warren and Sanders talk about ways to fund these through various methods such as additional taxes. Warren's case 85 billion a year recovery mostly on higher income earners, Bernie's would place greater amounts on middle class but also wealthy.

Unlike Trumps tax cut these plans have actual ways to fund them other then adding unpaid debt. Warren an Bernie Sanders are also looking at ways to fund education ether fully or first two years.

Now an economic report says student debt cancellation would be like hitting the accelerator on the economy. Some say upwards of 140 to 200 billion a year economic stimulus.

People who are stuck under a mountain of student debt could help drive economic growth having been freed of this debt. Most also agree this would have a lasting influence for decades.

Before people start bellyaching the Fed dumped 75 billion into Wall Street banks in one day to avoid an interest rate 10 percent jump overnight. That amount would have funded the tax cut for almost one year.

On this time of giving would it not be a good idea to help put rocket boosters on the economy next year?

I paid my college by working and lost part of it due to the Iraq war because the company I was working at cut it. This was due to pulling back spending because they needed rainy day cash depending on how long the war would last.

While I was working before the Iraq war I got 75 percent of it paid by the company. I got 96 credits out of 128 75 percent paid for by work before the war.

The war literally destroyed my chances at finishing my degree. It gets better I took a 30,000 a year paycut because of the wars could not find a decent paying technology job due to the wars.

There are people still stuck under mountains of debt since the great recession and the bank bailouts that have not seen actual wage increase in the decade following.


Another thing before you start crying for billionaires, I also heard that the average wealth of the Forbes 400 jumped over something like 250 million in the past year or more.

Incase your sitting there with your calculator that works out to around 100 billion dollar jump in net worth. Good to be a Wall Street billionaire because they also paid less taxes on average then the middle class.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/guid/D2CA20C0-D304-11E9-AAE6-AF1F779909BE
 
Only in North America does going to school cost you a lifetime of debt. Seems strange no?
 
Only in North America does going to school cost you a lifetime of debt. Seems strange no?
Both Warren and Sanders have ideas in the works to reduce college yearly costs. Through more online and larger class sizes for specific classes that due not need as much one on one.

Online seems to be leading in this regard.

EDIT:Oh I wanted to add the debt increase likely added a increase greater then the cost of education jump in one year alone. That billionaires saw a 100 billion jump in net worth.

Meaning if we saw a 5 to 10 percent increase in tuition costs over three decades it still would not amount to 100 billion increase. Unlike the net worth jump of members of the Forbes 400 did in one year. No data just putting that out there to look at tuition increase costs.
 
Last edited:
Both Warren and Sanders have ideas in the works to reduce college yearly costs. Through more online and larger class sizes for specific classes that due not need as much one on one.

Online seems to be leading in this regard.

Online seems to be leading in this regard.
And both have no shot of ever being president, especially Sanders. He was thrown under the bus in 2016 and it will happen again.
 
And both have no shot of ever being president, especially Sanders. He was thrown under the bus in 2016 and it will happen again.
This is beyond Warren and Sanders both Democrats and Republicans could see massive economic stimulus from this debt cancellation. Heck a Georgia Republican running for Senate proposal this debt cancellation in Georgia. He used to work for President Trump.
 
This is beyond Warren and Sanders both Democrats and Republicans could see massive economic stimulus from this debt cancellation. Heck a Georgia Republican running for Senate proposal this debt cancellation in Georgia. He used to work for President Trump.
Not happening as long as globalists are around to subvert everything.
 
If we tax the billionaires at 100% it won’t fund paying off the debt. Not even close. Your taxes will have to go up substantially. Add that to the free healthcare and your taxes go up again, substantially. So I guess the only question is, how much more are you willing to pay
 
Not happening as long as globalists are around to subvert everything.
I think the more people understand these numbers the greater the chances it happens. Especially in the Midwestern states were little if any economic growth has happened.

These educational options also spur entrepreneurship. People with education are more likely to start businesses.
 
I have a better plan and much cheaper
We just give everyone a masters degree in sociology and English
Totally free
Don’t even have to go to school
You get it for being alive
 
If we tax the billionaires at 100% it won't fund paying off the debt. Not even close. Your taxes will have to go up substantially. Add that to the free healthcare and your taxes go up again, substantially. So I guess the only question is, how much more are you willing to pay
Well we have 2 to 4 trillion in unfunded wars an ongoing war costs. We plowed 2.2 trillion in tax breaks that for most only saw a one time payout of 1 thousand to 4 thousand dollars to only some workers.
 
College education is mostly a joke. I literally learned almost nothing there.
As someone who learned a language as an adult, I learned how to learn. When I did that I learned at about a rate of like 20 times what you learn in class.
Seriously reading a wiki article and a few documentary videos equals most of what college classes offer. Do that and have a 30 min discussion with a teacher in a small group and take a test. There classes cost like 50 bucks now.
 
I have a better plan and much cheaper
We just give everyone a masters degree in sociology and English
Totally free
Don’t even have to go to school
You get it for being alive
Doing nothing amounts to nothing and the English degree thing is a strawman argument. People want to learn technology and trades by far greater numbers but are stuck.
 
Well we have 2 to 4 trillion in unfunded wars an ongoing war costs. We plowed 2.2 trillion in tax breaks that for most only saw a one time payout of 1 thousand to 4 thousand dollars to only some workers.
Non answer
 
Doing nothing amounts to nothing and the English degree thing is a strawman argument. People want to learn technology and trades by far greater numbers but are stuck.
My plan is cheaper than yours and hypotheticals like yours mean nothing
 
College education is mostly a joke. I literally learned almost nothing there.
As someone who learned a language as an adult, I learned how to learn. When I did that I learned at about a rate of like 20 times what you learn in class.
Seriously reading a wiki article and a few documentary videos equals most of what college classes offer. Do that and have a 30 min discussion with a teacher in a small group and take a test. There classes cost like 50 bucks now.
You do realize states with better educated people have higher income potential then states were educational opportunities are less. Are you a US citizen anyways I thought you said you where from Canada one time?
 
Non answer
Still working on the non answer how? I pointed out 6 trillion in unfunded debt over the last 17 years. These are actual numbers not that the right has an answer to pay it off.
 
You do realize states with better educated people have higher income potential then states were educational opportunities are less. Are you a US citizen anyways I thought you said you where from Canada one time?
Correlation isn't causation. Smarter parents tend to teach their kids or set them up to learn more.
I think college is plain dumb and is an outdated mode of disseminating information. It's obsolete imho.

Nope. Not from Canada. I'm from the DC area actually. My town has the same name as the capital of Syria.
 
Still working on the non answer how? I pointed out 6 trillion in unfunded debt over the last 17 years. These are actual numbers not that the right has an answer to pay it off.
I want a pony
Someone else bought a car
 
Correlation isn't causation. Smarter parents tend to teach their kids or set them up to learn more.
I think college is plain dumb and is an outdated mode of disseminating information. It's obsolete imho.

Nope. Not from Canada. I'm from the DC area actually. My town has the same name as the capital of Syria.
I unfortunately have to get to the gym slacking today because of the Holliday. So I cannot debate this but states with strong educational systems seen greater economic growth. You can look at the data to see that online.
 
I unfortunately have to get to the gym slacking today because of the Holliday. So I cannot debate this but states with strong educational systems seen greater economic growth. You can look at the data to see that online.
I'm not arguing against education. I'm arguing that the way education is done is obsol
 
