Cartoons you loved as a kid!

samuelsoncast

samuelsoncast

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
1,969
Reaction score
3,630
But turned out to be sh*t when you re-watched as an adult...



(Inspired by @Mack Yancy nostalgia thread)

In the UK, as a 7 year old I LOVED Bananaman! I found it on a video platform. Played it to my 7 year old.
He now thinks I'm a weirdo.

I'm 42 btw so mine will likely predate a lot of yours.

One that I will NEVER back down on though


THUNDERCATS!
 
Godzilla
Thundarr the Barbarian
Johnny Quest
The Herculiods
Superfriends
Space Ghost
Scooby Foo
Spiderman and his Amazing Friends


Edit: I didn't fully read your post, but the ones I listed only "suck" now because of censorship, limited budget and no fight scenes.
 
Last edited:
samuelsoncast said:
But turned out to be sh*t when you re-watched as an adult...



(Inspired by @Mack Yancy nostalgia thread)

In the UK, as a 7 year old I LOVED Bananaman! I found it on a video platform. Played it to my 7 year old.
He now thinks I'm a weirdo.

I'm 42 btw so mine will likely predate a lot of yours.

One that I will NEVER back down on though


THUNDERCATS!
Click to expand...

Thundercats kicks ass! Loved it as a kid.

GI.Joe
The Transformers
The Smurfs
Voltron
Spiderman and his Amazing Friends
 
One of the anime shows that was big was when I was a kid was called Space Battleship Yamato AKA Star Blazers.
 
The animation of the X-Men the animated series looks like crap LOL
 
lol I didn't even read your thread properly. Those Cartoons I mentioned, I loved as a kid and still do.
 
I house sat for my nieces recently and they had these 2 shows on. I was surprised how funny they were even watching it as an adult, especially ed edd n Eddy (it surprisingly had more adult theme jokes than kid jokes)

Edit: sorry misread the thread, thought you meant shows you appreciated more as an adults than as a kid

hqdefault.jpg

MV5BOTdjOWZiNGItZjUzNS00NzRhLWE3MTAtODIyYzA4MzgxMGZlXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjYwMDg5ODc@._V1_.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,968
Messages
55,113,434
Members
174,615
Latest member
Subline

Share this page

Back
Top