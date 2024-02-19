Cartoons you loved as a kid!

samuelsoncast
But turned out to be sh*t when you re-watched as an adult...
(Inspired by @Mack Yancy nostalgia thread)
In the UK, as a 7 year old I LOVED Bananaman! I found it on a video platform. Played it to my 7 year old.
He now thinks I'm a weirdo.
I'm 42 btw so mine will likely predate a lot of yours.
One that I will NEVER back down on though
THUNDERCATS!
