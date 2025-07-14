Cartel is not welcome, but Jones is?

NL MMA

NL MMA

Why would you invite a known Sociopath crackhead to the Whitehouse? Guy got a case still going on where he threatend the poliice while high
 
octagonation said:
The Jones hate completely throws me off and irrational as fuk.

It was gotten to a ridiculous highs, high like back in 2012-15 (Every second thread was anti-Jon Jones thread)
It's as high as Jon all those times he crashed his car and ran away from the scene
 
octagonation said:
The Jones hate completely throws me off and irrational.

It was gotten to a ridiculous highs, high like back in 2012-15
You must personally know him if you think it comes off as irrational. God damn.
 
VinceArch said:
You must personally know him if you think it comes off as irrational. God damn.
The vitriol level got to such a point currently that I am randomly seeing Jon Jones digs and jokes in other sports like NFL or Boxing etc etc. ´´The my wife is next´´ is now trending with a Jon Jones twist lmao..
 
NL MMA said:
Why would you invite a known Sociopath crackhead to the Whitehouse? Guy got a case still going on where he threatend the poliice while high
Trump loves people who threaten and even better, beat the police. Hell, he’s probably inviting him for a blanket pardon.
 
NL MMA said:
Why would you invite a known Sociopath crackhead to the Whitehouse? Guy got a case still going on where he threatend the poliice while high
jones is an mma fighter?
cartels are not mma fighters?
dumb2x?
 
The vultures swarmed Jon Jones to such an extent where Khabib from AKA came to his aid. Praising Jones and trying to shield him from them because it got out of hand. I gained respect for Khabib for standing up, because some people can´t watch someone being overly dragged to that extent.

The funny thing is they turned on Khabib..
 
