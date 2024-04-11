Carpe Diem

KnightTemplar

KnightTemplar

Green(Goblin)Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 10, 2009
Messages
54,801
Reaction score
34,848
Exactly one year ago I woke up in the ICU after a 7.5 hour operation to remove cancer, along with my gullet. I can still vividly remember the first thought that went through my head,

"Jesus Christ, I'm still alive!"

The following year of recovery has been challenging, to say the least. But I've never forgotten the sheer relief and joy I felt when I woke up in that bed, 50 metal staples holding my guts in, a morphine drip in one arm and tubes everywhere from my dick to my nose.

So carpe diem, my brothers. Live every day to your fullest, because you never know how many of them you will have.

May your God go with you. :)
 
fuck-cancer.gif
 
Glad you ain't dead and wish you a full recovery.

Funny , Carpe Diem was my old school motto on the blazer badge .
 
Cancer is just your body saying fvck you, what a bastard
 
Glad to hear you have recovered Sherbro. Here's to many more cancer free years!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Deorum
America's Best Idea (Worldwide)
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
crabmeat
crabmeat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,737
Messages
55,378,934
Members
174,755
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top