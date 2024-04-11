Exactly one year ago I woke up in the ICU after a 7.5 hour operation to remove cancer, along with my gullet. I can still vividly remember the first thought that went through my head,The following year of recovery has been challenging, to say the least. But I've never forgotten the sheer relief and joy I felt when I woke up in that bed, 50 metal staples holding my guts in, a morphine drip in one arm and tubes everywhere from my dick to my nose.So carpe diem, my brothers. Live every day to your fullest, because you never know how many of them you will have.May your God go with you.