You want a LHW who's on a 7 fight win streak, 11-1 overall, 8-1 in the UFC w 6 finishes, to face a guy who just fought for belt who was a on 5 fight win streak, 4 finishes as the comain of a fight night?



Hmm maybe it should be headlines by Jones vs ngannou for both the HW and BMF belt.



Now I see why sherdoggers have such unreasonable expectations.