he might pull off some matrix type shitGoing from Fighting #10 ranked Menifield to Former champ #3 in Hill is a strong ask on short notice.
Great fight though on paper.
I mean... Glover is pretty fucking good at finding his target.Winnable fighter for Ulberg. Hill has abysmal defense, even against Glover he got hit plenty
Oh yeah, very solid classical boxingI mean... Glover is pretty fucking good at finding his target.
If we know UFC, Ulberg probably heard about this fight yesterday/today meaning its closer to 4 1/2 weeks.Can 6 weeks be considered short notice?
Luckily the style change isn't much from the Menifield fight, this is a great opportunity on paper for him.
37 days, thats over 5 weeks to be specific. Either way, I don't really consider that short notice. Sure it's not ideal but still plenty of time for a camp and to tailor a game plan for an opponent.If we know UFC, Ulberg probably heard about this fight yesterday/today meaning its closer to 4 1/2 weeks.
Luckily the style change isn't much from the Menifield fight, this is a great opportunity on paper for him.