News Carlos Ulberg v Jamahal Hill set for UFC 303 Co-Main Event

Black9 said:
If we know UFC, Ulberg probably heard about this fight yesterday/today meaning its closer to 4 1/2 weeks.

Luckily the style change isn't much from the Menifield fight, this is a great opportunity on paper for him.
Stylistically it's perfect, can't really think of any reason for Ulberg to complain about the situation.

What a tremendous opportunity to establish himself as a top, top contender.
 
37 days, thats over 5 weeks to be specific. Either way, I don't really consider that short notice. Sure it's not ideal but still plenty of time for a camp and to tailor a game plan for an opponent.
 
Ulberg wins in round 1 by being really, really ridiculously good looking

giphy.gif
 
