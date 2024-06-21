  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Carlos Ulberg out of UFC 303

Are you fucking kidding!

I am not laughing at fighters getting injured. I am laughing at the thought of Dana being super red and just totally pissed off. UFC 303 is cursed.
 
Never heard of this Benny fellow, but if this is true, Smith can wait until the card is over and try to catch Alex to force that grappling match they’ve been arranging.
 
uf205ty5waq01.png
 
Keep the train rolling and get someone for Smith. Like Walker maybe if he flash finishes Volkan quick
 
Does suck with the card has changed, no one can argue the size of Alex and Jiri's ball attempting to elevate /save the shit :)
 
Thank God we still have Mayra Bueno Silvs vs Macy Chiasson

happy-sigh.gif
 
