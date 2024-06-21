  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Carlos Ulberg is OUT of UFC 303; Roman Dolidze being reported to step in vs. A. Smith

Never heard of this Benny fellow, but if this is true, Smith can wait until the card is over and try to catch Alex to force that grappling match they’ve been arranging.
 
uf205ty5waq01.png
 
Keep the train rolling and get someone for Smith. Like Walker maybe if he flash finishes Volkan quick
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Media Dana White: From here on, I'm not going to talk about Conor until when he's healed and he's right
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
skylolow
skylolow
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Eternalwarriorking
E
T
UFC 303 Main Event Replacement Fights that the UFC can do
2
Replies
25
Views
811
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
svmr_db
Media Anthony Smith tired of rising prospects calling him out, "I refuse to be the new Neil Magny"
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
4K
Quietus
Quietus
T
Predicting the Main Card Lineups of the 2024 Summer PPV's.
Replies
2
Views
304
oski
oski

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,878
Messages
55,722,600
Members
174,912
Latest member
joshclarke01

Share this page

Back
Top