Rumored Carlos Prates vs Geoff Neal - UFC 319

Prates is too slick for Neal. Should be a good bounce back from his showing of low end bell curve fight IQ having Ian crawling away from him and not just unloading.
Hard to unload when you have nothing left in the tank. Bum should probably quit smoking and take his fighting career seriously.
 
He did put together a nice no streak so he didn't need to but this should be an eye opener.......... Should be.

Edit: why is he a bum btw?
 
So I didn't watch the fight, wtf is going on here?
Prates didn't have the gas to finish a fight he could have because he still smokes cigarettes.
You can smoke while you're fighting in the stadiums and regionals if you're good enough, but in the big leagues that shit doesn't work out. Only thing worse than bad fight IQ is bad life IQ and I hope Prates has made some changes, he's been relatively quiet ever since.
 
Prates is one of my favorite fighters right now. For the love of god, quit smoking, my man.
 
Prates by KO. Neal is starting to decline.
 
It looked like Gary was done for and he was about to lay the hammer down so wtf happened? He just throw a poofy punch or something?
 
Last two minutes of the fight were just a clusterfuck
 
Watching Ian assume the position had me laughing like crazy… bro looked way too comfortable giving his back crawling on all fours while in survival mode.


Long story short: Ian mixed it up real well most fight while Prates made adjustments a little late but made Ian pay. Good fight.


