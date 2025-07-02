Hard to unload when you have nothing left in the tank. Bum should probably quit smoking and take his fighting career seriously.Prates is too slick for Neal. Should be a good bounce back from hiw showing of low end bell curve fight IQ having Ian crawling away from him and not just unloading.
Prates didn't have the gas to finish a fight he could have because he still smokes cigarettes.
Yeah, it looked like he was fucking done for and about to get blasted5th round when Prates turned it on had Ian in tough shape. Ian literally just trying to survive the round to win a decision. IIRC.
You can smoke while you're fighting in the stadiums and regionals if you're good enough, but in the big leagues that shit doesn't work out. Only thing worse than bad fight IQ is bad life IQ and I hope Prates has made some changes, he's been relatively quiet ever since.
Wow ur corny. using the word "feed"Yes feed Partes an aging yet dangerous vet to boost him up the rankings. This is the way.