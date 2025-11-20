Carlos Prates Urges Islam Makhachev to Accept 'Easiest' Matchup

Kung Fu Kowboy
The welterweight division is teeming with contenders after UFC 322. Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena to clinch the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322. Prates put former champion Leon Edwards to sleep on the same card to enter the title picture. UFC 322 also saw Michael Morales brutally finish Sean Brady to announce himself as another contender. However, Makhachev has expressed interest in defending his title against former champ Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, former champ Belal Muhammad is taking on Ian Garry next weekend at UFC Qatar in another potential title eliminator.
Making his case for a title shot, Prates (23-7) urges the champ to take the easiest possible matchup against him. “The Nightmare” believes he is the easiest fight for Makhachev (28-1), as Usman is a great wrestler and Morales is physically stronger.
Prates Ranks the Contenders
“I think for [Makhachev’s] game though, Kamaru is the most difficult one… More difficult than me or Morales… I think I’m the easiest fight,” Prates told Laerte Viana. “Because Kamaru Usman is a badass. Strong, he is already damn good at wrestling and all that. Morales is damn strong. I’m the lightest guy, the one who suffers the most takedowns among them. Come on, come fight me. It’ll be a good fight, it’ll be smooth, it’ll be easy.”
