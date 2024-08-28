Media Carlos Prates: The pack-a-day smoking while drinking during his camps mfker... #realtalk?

K, the kid's hype is well deserved as he's just KOing everyone in front of him including my Leech.

But who tf is this kid in real life? How did he get so good? And has real magic or at least the believers of such, found their way to the UFC for a reason?



Cliffs:
stuff on his tats, his religion, connection to Adysanya and Usman... what's known and what is not...

Xamã

Enjoy, pimps, weird one.
 
sounds like he trains like he's really from Thailand. I remember GSP on TUF explaining, after he brought in his world champ MT friend, that in Thailand it was common for guys to get drunk and high first then train MT.
 
Hopefully he doesn't end up like Joe schilling who also smoked a pack a day and enjoyed an early decline because of it.
 
