Same guy that was losing every round to Usman and headkick KO'd him with less than a minute left btw
well, he hurt BBL Garry in the last 2 minutes of their fight and then spent the whole last 2 minutes trying to finish him. Prates was down 4-0 too, he couldve easily given up that round but he didnt.I’m not sure Prates has heart either tho
Because Leon is the better fighterWhy do I have this feeling Leon is going to win this weekend?
Overall skills yeah I know. If Leon’s head is on straight and he can avoid a massive shot from Prates then he should win. Can he do it for three rounds though ?Because Leon is the better fighter
Leon never fought GSP.Leon beat the 2 greatest ww all time back to back, it's hard to stay motivated after you reach the pinnacle of mma dominance.
Prates will be punching air all night. Not in the same league as Rocky.That's a pretty apt description of Leon honestly.
He pulled it out of the fire winging a headkick once against Usman, after an all time great corner speech. In both the Brady and Belal losses, he gave up as soon as his opponent was in a gear ahead of him.
Prates has stupid finishing power for the weight class, Leon is going to have to make Carlos respect him early if he wants to have any chance of not being brutally battered this fight.
And it only worked the once. They tried it again against belal and he basically told them to piss off.The guy that needed his coaches to beg and plead for him not to quit
I agree that Leon can out-point him from the outside, but people are sleeping on Leon's offensive wrestling because his TDD isn't elite.Prates will be punching air all night. Not in the same league as Rocky.