Carlos Prates says Leon Edwards is "done"; "You cannot teach heart" *Update - Leon Responds*

That's a pretty apt description of Leon honestly.
He pulled it out of the fire winging a headkick once against Usman, after an all time great corner speech. In both the Brady and Belal losses, he gave up as soon as his opponent was in a gear ahead of him.

Prates has stupid finishing power for the weight class, Leon is going to have to make Carlos respect him early if he wants to have any chance of not being brutally battered this fight.
 
photo.jpg

Tom is just glad that this thread wasn't about him and heart for once 🐈
 
Neck&Neck said:
I’m not sure Prates has heart either tho
well, he hurt BBL Garry in the last 2 minutes of their fight and then spent the whole last 2 minutes trying to finish him. Prates was down 4-0 too, he couldve easily given up that round but he didnt.
ive never seen Prates hurt real bad and recover from that but he definitely doesnt give up on himself in a situation like i described.
 
Petarito said:
Because Leon is the better fighter
Overall skills yeah I know. If Leon’s head is on straight and he can avoid a massive shot from Prates then he should win. Can he do it for three rounds though ?
 
Leons hail mary KO of Usman wasn't some amazing display of heart. He through a singular well timed strike and luckily for him, it landed. Leon is and always has been a frontrunner
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Prates will be punching air all night. Not in the same league as Rocky.
 
