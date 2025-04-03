Carlos Prates relentlessly mogged by Lethwei King Dave Leduc

Söze Aldo said:
He couldn’t get anywhere in Muay Thai, so he moved to Burma to fight men a foot shorter than himself in Lethwei, and now he trashes Muay Thai.

He's a known douche.
Tell him that
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Prates does drop him at one point though.

I no longer put stock in Kickboxing performances...at least not tons of stock. You have double Glory champs getting outstruck by Ankalaev, Fiziev beat a couple stadium champs in Thailand and Gaethje keeps busting him up. Mousasi was the best striker MMA had ever seen and beat a HW K1 champ yet Jacare marched him down on the feet and Lyoto styled all over him. And every time these kickboxers lose in MMA, it's the next one that crosses over that nobody can stand with or they'll die...Like Cedric Doumbe having even striking with a 22 year old Judoka in Baki lol.

Anyways nice footage, it looks like Prates has gotten a lot more confident since then.
 
HuskySamoan said:
it´s almost like it´s different sports. If a bjj top guy gets knocked out on the ground, how does he lose on the ground ? It´s like striking with grappling functions different than just pure striking ? Dummy
 
