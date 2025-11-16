Media Carlos Prates KO Leon Edwards GIFS

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif




 
Holy shit. Leon may have broken his coccyx. He landed really hard on his ass there.
 
He thought he had his face covered but prates landed on small part that was open
 



He did Giles dirty just like that too, we call it ghost face
 
It's pretty amazing that we haven't even had the co-main or main event, and they're going to have to leave it all on the table to just to earn an "of the night" bonus.

Nickal, Prates, Morales, Ewing all deserve bonuses so far.
 
