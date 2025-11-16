KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Nov 8, 2015
12,083
53,276
Nobody thinks Usman is the ww goat. Even Dana doesn’t believe that.This is the same guy that beat the so called Welterweight GOAT twice lmao
Prates' disappointed expression while Leon punches him form the back is gif worthy.
bro is laughing and smiling, but fucking onCrack Peterson needs to be the moodkiller
Shavkat will just wrestle with anyone that is a threat to him on the feet.Good lord, this guy is scary.
Shavkat vs Prates is the fight to make.