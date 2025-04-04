Media Carlos Prates: Jack Della Maddalena Won’t Be 'Hard Fight' for Belal Muhammad

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
106,218
Reaction score
188,582
fa1be-17229448262483-1920.jpg

While Carlos Prates would like Jack Della Maddalena to beat Belal Muhammad, he thinks it’s highly unlikely.

www.sherdog.com

Carlos Prates: Jack Della Maddalena Won’t Be 'Hard Fight' for Belal Muhammad

While Carlos Prates would like Jack Della Maddalena to beat Belal Muhammad, he thinks it’s highly unlikely.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Maddalena challenges Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Prates notes that Maddalena’s most high-caliber win came against Gilbert Burns in a fight which the Australian was losing until the last minute. While Maddalena has finished five of his seven UFC wins, Prates points out that he went to split decisions against Kevin Holland and Bassil Hafez. Meanwhile, Prates believes Muhammad has made his mark against much steeper competition.

Prates would like to see Maddalena as champ due to his entertaining style. However, “The Nightmare” believes it won’t be a hard night at the office for Muhammad.




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Belal should be a pretty big favourite IMO, Jack just isn't that well-rounded.

He can crack, though.

There's probably more peril than Prates is saying, but "hard work"? Probably not if Belal gets to grips with Jack early, I can see it being pretty lopsided.
 
It's a fight that's a bit unclear which is why it's exciting. JDM has looked really good in most outings but his best win is against Gilbert Burns who has definitely slowed down since his insane fight with Khamzat, yet I don't know if Belal can completely impose his will for a whole 25 minutes, he is getting older.
 
Belal has been showing better timing at his TDs. I dont think he will have much trouble getting JDM down. He can get tagged and lose, tho.

Rooting for JDM but I think Belal takes it.
 
I think pretty much everyone wants JDM to win... but think he's probably going to get grapple fucked for five rounds :(
 
If Belal is able to wall n stall and take him down at will, then I agree. If JDM is able to keep it at range, he could make things very interesting.
 
VinceArch said:
It's a fight that's a bit unclear which is why it's exciting. JDM has looked really good in most outings but his best win is against Gilbert Burns who has definitely slowed down since his insane fight with Khamzat, yet I don't know if Belal can completely impose his will for a whole 25 minutes, he is getting older.
Click to expand...

Comments like this are confusing. Jack looked good early on, but vs Holland? He looked bad. Vs Hafez? Absolutely terrible. Vs Burns? Was losing to a 40 year old who was out from an injury before catching him at the end. His striking has looked less impressive, his cardio suspect and his defensive wrestling straight up bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Jack Della Maddalena vs Belal Muhammad - Who wins?
2
Replies
38
Views
994
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Kowboy On Sherdog
Belal Muhammad Believes He’ll 'Walk Through' Jack Della Maddalena
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
Kaiokenrye24
Kaiokenrye24
Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards Favors Jack Della Maddalena Against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315
Replies
16
Views
466
Arqueto
Arqueto
Kowboy On Sherdog
Belal Muhammad: Interim Welterweight Title Fight Doesn’t Makes Sense
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
El Fernas
El Fernas
Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards Claims UFC London Fight Against Sean Brady is Title Eliminator
2
Replies
31
Views
884
chinarice
chinarice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,846
Messages
57,121,699
Members
175,546
Latest member
cristhian.jimenezv

Share this page

Back
Top