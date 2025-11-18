Carlos Prates Believes He or Michael Morales is Next for UFC Title Shot

17556325896380.jpg

Carlos Prates is not worried about Ian Garry jumping ahead of him in the title race.

The UFC welterweight division is currently teeming with title contenders. Islam Makhachev became the new welterweight champion with a dominant victory over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Prates announced himself as a legitimate contender by knocking out former champion Leon Edwards on the main card. The same card saw Michael Morales emerge as a contender with a first-round knockout win over Sean Brady.



Meanwhile, Ian Garry will face Belal Muhammad in another potential title eliminator in the co-main event at UFC Qatar next weekend at the ABHA Arena in Doha. However, Prates isn’t worried about Garry jumping ahead of him or Morales in the title race. While “The Nightmare” believes Garry can beat Muhammad, he doesn’t think the Irishman can do it convincingly enough to warrant an immediate title shot. Prates notes that it’s difficult to earn a highlight-reel stoppage win against the former champion. If not him, Prates believes the undefeated Ecuadorian, Morales, is next in line for the welterweight title shot.

A Difficult Matchup​


“I think the next one is gonna be me or Morales,” Prates told Full Send MMA. “I think Ian Garry can win against Belal, but I don’t think he can win in a really good way, like a knockout. So I don’t think he is gonna be the next for the title shot. Because Belal is hard to knock out… If I don’t fight for the belt, Morales is gonna fight for the belt.”

Morales sure. Prates needs another W, against Shavkat or Brady to claim the shot.

But it'll be between Morales and the Belal/Garry winner.

But if the UFC feeds Usman to Islam, they might do an eliminator between Morales & Belal/Garry.
 
1. Shavkat
2. wrestler Morales
3. wrestler Prates
4. Gayry
 
If Shavkat isn't ready in time then if Garry beats Belal then it has to be him. If he loses then Morales and Prates become options although I'd lean more towards Morales.

So long as it's not Usman.
 
Give Morales the shot. Do Shavkat vs Prates for the next one after that.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
If Ian Garry wins impressively next Saturday he gets the shot. imho
He should'nt get shit since he lost to Rakhmonov. Dude with surname of his wife will get title shot after losing to one of top contenders which didnt get his shot. What is this ? Bellator?

BTW i think that Makhachev will either fight Usman and Belal or just vacate go back down, mainly if Illia loses... we wont know for 8+ months tho.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
5 rounds wrestling fest.

these guys don't have what it takes, they lack the takedown defense and wrestling, as does most of the division.
That remains to be seen. Especially with Morales. Anyway, we should not give a shot to a guy like Usman because of the match up against the champ. I also see that bs in middleweigh where imavov did more than enough to secure a shot. At WW, its between garry and morales, knowing shavkat is not back yet, end of story
 
How about we have Prates, Morales and Garry do a round robin, while the champ sits out a year and studies them a little more?
What do you all think? There is no clear contender, I heard.
 
Tokoloko said:
He should'nt get shit since he lost to Rakhmonov. Dude with surname of his wife will get title shot after losing to one of top contenders which didnt get his shot. What is this ? Bellator?

BTW i think that Makhachev will either fight Usman and Belal or just vacate go back down, mainly if Illia loses... we wont know for 8+ months tho.
Shavkat would get the shot if he was healthy but he's always injured. Given that Garry has only ever lost to him and beat Prates it seems logical that if he beats Belal he should get a shot.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Shavkat would get the shot if he was healthy but he's always injured. Given that Garry has only ever lost to him and beat Prates it seems logical that if he beats Belal he should get a shot.
I dont agree. Aspinall was out for 15+ months and no one overjumped him, etc. They did not interfere anyhow with his standing, interim belt, etc...

Rakhmonov should be able to do same and not be overjumped by someone he beaten. They should do Prates vs Garry 2 for #1/#2 (if Garry beats Belal), Moraes vs Rakhmonov for interim. Makhachev will be anyways 8+ months out. Makhachev atleast will be forced to fight interim champ and stop praying for easy paydays like Usman fight...
 
amok attitude said:
That remains to be seen. Especially with Morales. Anyway, we should not give a shot to a guy like Usman because of the match up against the champ. I also see that bs in middleweigh where imavov did more than enough to secure a shot. At WW, its between garry and morales, knowing shavkat is not back yet, end of story
i promise you, some dude named morales is not the guy who is going to be able to negate constant wrestling pressure, the fear of the inevitable takedown. he won't have the the TD defense to get back to his feet, and islam won't even be tired.
 
Tokoloko said:
I dont agree. Aspinall was out for 15+ months and no one overjumped him, etc. They did not interfere anyhow with his standing, interim belt, etc...

Rakhmonov should be able to do same and not be overjumped by someone he beaten. They should do Prates vs Garry 2 for #1/#2 (if Garry beats Belal), Moraes vs Rakhmonov for interim. Makhachev will be anyways 8+ months out. Makhachev atleast will be forced to fight interim champ and stop praying for easy paydays like Usman fight...
If Shavkat is ready I agree. If he isn't then you gotta go with someone else.
 
Tokoloko said:
I dont agree. Aspinall was out for 15+ months and no one overjumped him, etc. They did not interfere anyhow with his standing, interim belt, etc...

Rakhmonov should be able to do same and not be overjumped by someone he beaten. They should do Prates vs Garry 2 for #1/#2 (if Garry beats Belal), Moraes vs Rakhmonov for interim. Makhachev will be anyways 8+ months out. Makhachev atleast will be forced to fight interim champ and stop praying for easy paydays like Usman fight...
Aspinall was a completely different situation
Come on now bro, you're smarter than that
 
Neck&Neck said:
Aspinall was a completely different situation
Come on now bro, you're smarter than that
Well he was waiting for Jones, etc...but maan. How did that shit was fair to other HW's. - iam not blaming Aspinall for this. Jiri should've done completely same sh*t after shoulder injury, his mentality and "lies"/"stupidity" of UFC managment made him vacate, and it could have been completely different story if Jiri did not vacate...but LHW would be dead as HW was for that +- year.

So i dont blame Aspinall - not even slightly, but UFC staff should be ashamed of that unprofessional BS where one fighter gets rewarded for stalling and other punished meanwhile injured. - That is not really related to Aspinall but happened already xxx times.
 
Tokoloko said:
Well he was waiting for Jones, etc...but maan. How did that shit was fair to other HW's. - iam not blaming Aspinall for this. Jiri should've done completely same sh*t after shoulder injury, his mentality and "lies"/"stupidity" of UFC managment made him vacate, and it could have been completely different story if Jiri did not vacate...but LHW would be dead as HW was for that +- year.

So i dont blame Aspinall - not even slightly, but UFC staff should be ashamed of that unprofessional BS where one fighter gets rewarded for stalling and other punished meanwhile injured. - That is not really related to Aspinall but happened already xxx times.
Fair to which other heavyweights? Tom beat half of the top 10, and he wasn't even the champion. No one was trying to fight Aspinall as they had no reasonable claim to do so (Gane would be the only one, and he was inactive during this period). Tom literally DID fight one of them that was waiting for him, thats why he has a interim title defense.

Not comparable at all to Shavkat being out on injury.
 
