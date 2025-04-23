Media Carlos Prates’ Mother Wants Him to Make Quick Work of Ian Garry

😅Carlos Prates’ mother asks him to KO Ian Machado Garry quickly:

"Don't give the opponent a chance to play too much. Finish the war quickly. The way mommy likes it."




Carlos Prates’ mother wants her son to finish Ian Garry in style.


Prates headlines UFC Kansas City opposite Garry on Saturday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansa City, Missouri. One of the quirkiest fighters on the roster, Prates is also known for his heavy smoking habits along with his finishing skills.

After losing his father at the age of 1, Prates was primarily brought up by his mother, Regina Prates. Prates admittedly starting getting into fights as a kid while simultaneously developing drinking and smoking habits. That’s when his mother decided to put him into sports, and he initially became a muay thai fighter. Regina revealed that fighting, which comes naturally to her son, has helped him a lot in life.

“So that Carlos wouldn’t get into any trouble, I constantly corrected him,” Regina said on an episode of ESPN’s Journey Series. “I was always on top of him. Always calling him out, keeping him on his heels. That’s exactly why I put him in sports. To learn to respect hierarchy and authority. Fighting helped Carlos a lot. It’s what he loves. It’s what he knows how to do.”

Prates has racked up four straight bonus-winning finishes in as many UFC outings within the span of less than a year. Now Prates’ mother wants him to make quick of Garry, who is arguably the toughest opponent he has faced.

“Don’t give the opponent a chance to play too much,” Regina told her son. “OK. Do you understand? And finish the way quickly. The way mommy likes it, with a perfect finishing touch.”

I wonder what Ian Garry's wife's boyfriend's husband's pool-boy's roommate has to say about this?
 
I'm hoping for a banger, but I can see Garry turning this into point fighting and gaming the ruleset to get a UD or split.
 
"Don't give the opponent a chance to play too much. Finish the war quickly. The way mommy likes it."

Who talks like that? Some creepy sounding shit.
 
