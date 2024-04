Solid replacement for Joel Alvarez that will answer broadly similar questions about Rebecki's ceiling.



CDF is well past his prime, but hopefully that MJ KO gives him a little bit of juice to keep on going. At his peak he would have been a stiff test for Mateusz: solid boxing fundamentals, fast hands, excellent defensive grappling, and somewhat dangerous on the mat himself. We'll see if he still has anything left to offer as a challenge to Rebecki. I think the latter will overwhelm him, though.