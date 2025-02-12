  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Carlos Condit talks about the guy who knocked Jon Jones down in sparring and also beat up carlos in sparring, Adlan Amagov

This guy?
Adlan Amagov (Welterweight) MMA Profile - ESPN
 
Jon Jones unbeaten opponents tierlist update!
1. Officer Brown
2. American healthcare
3. Matt Hamill
4. Add LAN Ohhmagawd'ov
5. Tom Asspedal
 
Jones also couldn't handle econo Reem and got injured.

AA also bullied him which is why he actually have Tom props for beating him
 
BowserJr said:
Jones also couldn't handle econo Reem and got injured.

AA also bullied him which is why he actually have Tom props for beating him
Yeah Overeem used to tap that ass. And blew his knee out.
 
It was a body shot on Jones, not a head strike. Jones has always said he has never been hurt from a head strike. Crazy to be fighting for so long and still not knowing the feeling of getting hurt bad.
 
octagonation said:
I was watching that fight live and I geninuely thought TJ Waldburger died inside the octagon that night. They carried him out of the octagon and put him in an ambulance
Mike Pyle beat the fuck out of him too four months later in a horribly late stoppage. I'm not sure someone's taken more brain damage in two back to back fights four months apart.
 
