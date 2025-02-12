Sean Chowdhury
Interestingly enough, adlan amagov's nickname was also borz
yep, also knocked out anthony smith in strikeforce despite being a welterweight, crazy power
yep, also knocked out anthony smith in strikeforce despite being a welterweight, crazy power
he got into a gang conflict and was accused of stabbing someone in the chest I think
yep, also knocked out anthony smith in strikeforce despite being a welterweight, crazy power
Yeah Overeem used to tap that ass. And blew his knee out.Jones also couldn't handle econo Reem and got injured.
AA also bullied him which is why he actually have Tom props for beating him
smith was a middleweight at the time and is 6'3, he was the much bigger guy
Fyi they both were welterweights
smith was a middleweight at the time and is 6'3, he was the much bigger guy
He beat TJ Waldburger into a living death.
Mike Pyle beat the fuck out of him too four months later in a horribly late stoppage. I'm not sure someone's taken more brain damage in two back to back fights four months apart.I was watching that fight live and I geninuely thought TJ Waldburger died inside the octagon that night. They carried him out of the octagon and put him in an ambulance