Carlos Barreto: Rumored Alex Pereira-Alexander Volkov Fight Makes 'Perfect Sense'

I like this fight to build up Poatan Vs the winner of Jones Vs Aspinall! Ok he can also defend one more time at 205, or wait unactive for the superfight. But that's a fun fight! What do you think?download.jpeg
 
I'd watch it, but not sure how realistic it is at this point. Maybe if he loses his belt (and rematch) at LHW?
 
Volkov may have deserved the decision against Gane, but no one who watched that fight with their eyes open wants to watch Poatan, Jones, or Aspinall waste their time fighting Volkov. That was an all-time stinker of a performance by Volkov, who was pathetically unable to finish or even pull away from a one-legged gimp.
 
Ares Black said:
Uh, whut?

Please explain how it makes any sense at all, let alone perfect sense.
My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.

I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.

If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
 
drphil said:
My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.

I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.

If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
I mean, I guess. But Volkov is a very dangerous opponent without a lot of name value.

If Poatan got brutally KOd it would do immeasurable damage to his legacy, and if he wins he is rewarded with a title shot?

He is a big enough star that he could get a title shot just because of who he is IMO. I guess he could test the waters at HW, but an opponent like Volkov seems like a mistake.
 
would rather alex fight izzy or khamzat if he wants to duck ank
 
Ares Black said:
I mean, I guess. But Volkov is a very dangerous opponent without a lot of name value.

If Poatan got brutally KOd it would do immeasurable damage to his legacy, and if he wins he is rewarded with a title shot?

He is a big enough star that he could get a title shot just because of who he is IMO. I guess he could test the waters at HW, but an opponent like Volkov seems like a mistake.
Meh he's dangerous sure but based off his fights he's very beatable and I'd be confident in a poatan victory.

imagine if he goes out there and subs volkov<lmao><{Joewithit}>
 
drphil said:
My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.

I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.

If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
Exactly
 
drphil said:
Meh he's dangerous sure but based off his fights he's very beatable and I'd be confident in a poatan victory.

imagine if he goes out there and subs volkov<lmao><{Joewithit}>
Very unlikely. Volkov actually has a really good ground game, BJJ black belt. And he is absolutely enormous.
 
Ares Black said:
Very unlikely. Volkov actually has a really good ground game, BJJ black belt. And he is absolutely enormous.
Didn't glover give Alex his bjj black belt after koing hill?
I mean wtf?
That must be one of those happy meal belts chael talked about.

Also if volkov has a ground game like you mention then that makes me want the fight more then.
I just wanna see Alex tested properly to see where his grapplings at if he's going have a crack at the goat.
 
