Carlos Barreto: Rumored Alex Pereira-Alexander Volkov Fight Makes 'Perfect Sense'

FYI they are both named AlexNah. Alex is too big for that. Its either dickpills or Tom.
My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.Uh, whut?
Please explain how it makes any sense at all, let alone perfect sense.
I mean, I guess. But Volkov is a very dangerous opponent without a lot of name value.My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.
I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.
If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
Meh he's dangerous sure but based off his fights he's very beatable and I'd be confident in a poatan victory.I mean, I guess. But Volkov is a very dangerous opponent without a lot of name value.
If Poatan got brutally KOd it would do immeasurable damage to his legacy, and if he wins he is rewarded with a title shot?
He is a big enough star that he could get a title shot just because of who he is IMO. I guess he could test the waters at HW, but an opponent like Volkov seems like a mistake.
ExactlyMy best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.
I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.
If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
Very unlikely. Volkov actually has a really good ground game, BJJ black belt. And he is absolutely enormous.Meh he's dangerous sure but based off his fights he's very beatable and I'd be confident in a poatan victory.
imagine if he goes out there and subs volkov
Mmmhhh..are you talking about Alex Pereira, right?Volkov to big and strong he would beat the shit out of Alex
Didn't glover give Alex his bjj black belt after koing hill?Very unlikely. Volkov actually has a really good ground game, BJJ black belt. And he is absolutely enormous.