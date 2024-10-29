No doubt about it. Both middleweight and light heavyweight are divisions of almost exclusively kickboxing reliant combatants.

Chimaev is doing some Khabib level shit with heavy hands and insane strength.

He’s dangerous absolutley everywhere, with the only exception being perhaps the 4th and 5th round, but that’s something that hopefully can be fixed and is a work in progress.



It would come as no surprise to me if he champ champed those classes in an absolute bulldozing of the opposition.