Carl Froch spitting the truth for once


"Ariel Salami, oh Ariel Helwani some little skinny piss ant gimp, who's trying to get into the boxing world. Everyone in MMA rights him off. Michael Bisping warned me, don't give him his minute of fame."

I'm extremely mixed on Froch and his social media, but he is spot on here, the last thing boxing needs is people like Helwani, but a social media idiot who is after clicks and likes
 
