Career fulfillment

I think I'm at a point in my career where money is getting less of an issue to join or stay in company, I am thinking the next step of my career should be more towards enjoying what I do.

I work in tech and started a new job three months ago. After years of working less than stellar pay, I managed to turn it around during the pandemic. Now, I am able to save and spend more which is great but if anything, it tells me that I need to consider getting a job out of tech, or at least something less corporate.

I kind of feel like the next step should be more of a freelance contractor, where I can take breaks when I want and enjoy long vacations or study a short course if I choose to, but that only solves one part of the problem. I'd like to maybe build a small business with a friend and scale it.

Anyone been where I'm at and how'd you go forward?
 
Kowboy God of Violence said:
If you had one shot, or one opportunity
To seize everything you ever wanted
One moment
Would you capture it or just let it slip?

job fullfillment is something everyone seeks. Money is HUGE part of fulfillment. But if people arent happy with their job, Ive never understood the just settle attitude some people have. Im not saying quit and be risky, but one should always be looking for how to grow until they reach a spot where they are happy.
 
If you want something more relaxed and with breaks then starting a small business usually isn't the best idea. Contract work is a better option.

If you've only been saving for three months then I suggest staying longer. Also, discuss with your manager the possibility of taking on different roles that you may find more fulfilling.
 
BigSexy444 said:
Agree. You'll never be 100% happy at a job. It's work in order to get resources in order to fund your lifestyle.
I don't think anyone expects to always be 100% happy at their job.

If the percentage is consistently very low though then it's time to ask why you're spending a significant portion of your life doing something completely unfulfilling.
 
I'm on the opposite side these days. I want money because I want to buy a house cash (mortgages are non existent in Argentina) and I want to retire early.
GF and I live with about 50% of our income and invest the rest (she makes more than me). Lifestyle inflation never happened to us.

I kind of like my current job but I'm looking for outside opportunities at this point because I'm on line for a promotion but it will not happen sooner than 2 years and I think I could get that kind of salary right now working elsewhere.

But hey.. Kudos to you if you are in a position where you can look for something to do that fulfills you. I get that with extra curricular activities. And given that I have a pretty obsessive personality I think it's the sane way to go.
A more balanced people could work in something they love and be happy.
 
Sweater of AV said:
I don't think anyone expects to always be 100% happy at their job.

If the percentage is consistently very low though then it's time to ask why you're spending a significant portion of your life doing something completely unfulfilling.
Yeah I agree with that. If you consistently hate your work that could be related to the line of work itself or the people you are doing it with.

In general I think telling an 18-22 year old "Do what makes you happy" is terrible advice. You aren't going to be happy at all if you can't afford to live.
 
I'm the same way, I get paid more than fairly for what I do but I need to be challenged and learn new things.

I love my current company but theyre going through growing pains and the departments and roles are disorganized. So many new people. It's hard to angle my way in with product design projects because they're all still trying figure out how to operate day to day.
 
BigSexy444 said:
Yeah I agree with that. If you consistently hate your work that could be related to the line of work itself or the people you are doing it with.

In general I think telling an 18-22 year old "Do what makes you happy" is terrible advice. You aren't going to be happy at all if you can't afford to live.
It's definitely not always easy to do what you love and also support yourself financially. The cost of education these days also makes it important to choose wisely. Ideally, one can find something they enjoy that pays well.
 
Job fulfillment is a luxury as most people in the working world are doing jobs they never wanted to do. But the thing is it's extremely hard to find job satisfaction when you are working for someone else.

The other problem is with being in tech. It's one of those fields with minimal prestige and the demands are constantly changing. You basically got to take your job home with you if you want to stay current with everyone else.

Then there is ageism. Corporations are looking for young innovative tech workers and not old ass farts with a high salary demand

I'm a tech worker too and if I could find an alternative, I would have been gone already.
 
I understand where you’re coming from and I’m all about passion projects and betting on myself. I have never been happier than when I’m building a company with close friends and enjoying the fruit of our labor. Entrepreneurship is a freeing and gratifying experience beyond words. Although make sure you are filling a need and be careful entering over saturated markets. Think twice act once. If it pays off though it is a wonderful experience.

As the great Suge Knight said, “they give you a paycheck to keep your ass in check”.

Free yourselves sherbros. Just use proper prior planning.
 
Travis Alexander said:
I understand where you’re coming from and I’m all about passion projects and betting on myself. I have never been happier than when I’m building a company with close friends and enjoying the fruit of our labor. Entrepreneurship is a freeing and gratifying experience beyond words. Although make sure you are filling a need and be careful entering over saturated markets. Think twice act once. If it pays off though it is a wonderful experience.

As the great Suge Knight said, “they give you a paycheck to keep your ass in check”.

Free yourselves sherbros. Just use proper prior planning.
There is a lot of truth here^^^.

I'll only add, work with great A-level people and do something meaningful.
 
