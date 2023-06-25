Career fulfillment

I think I'm at a point in my career where money is getting less of an issue to join or stay in company, I am thinking the next step of my career should be more towards enjoying what I do.



I work in tech and started a new job three months ago. After years of working less than stellar pay, I managed to turn it around during the pandemic. Now, I am able to save and spend more which is great but if anything, it tells me that I need to consider getting a job out of tech, or at least something less corporate.



I kind of feel like the next step should be more of a freelance contractor, where I can take breaks when I want and enjoy long vacations or study a short course if I choose to, but that only solves one part of the problem. I'd like to maybe build a small business with a friend and scale it.



Anyone been where I'm at and how'd you go forward?