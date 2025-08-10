Cardio REALISM

luckyshot
Another Wonderful Secret
Just watched Fluffy Henandez maul Roman Delete-Zzzz. After the fight fat Dan asked him the secret to his cardio. He said "I work soooo Hard."
Dafuq he think everyone else do?
Merab say the same thing.
Why dont these cardio Kangz recognize that they just got it like that?
Why do people act like God tier cardio is all about how hard you work and train, when it's just as much God/genetics determined as ExxzplosibN355 or any other athletic attritribute.
I'm right.
Discuss.
