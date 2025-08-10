  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Cardio REALISM

Just watched Fluffy Henandez maul Roman Delete-Zzzz. After the fight fat Dan asked him the secret to his cardio. He said "I work soooo Hard."

Dafuq he think everyone else do?

Merab say the same thing.

Why dont these cardio Kangz recognize that they just got it like that?

Why do people act like God tier cardio is all about how hard you work and train, when it's just as much God/genetics determined as ExxzplosibN355 or any other athletic attritribute.

I'm right.

Discuss.
 
Yes, it's genetics.

People will say EPO when cardio guys beat their favorite fighters though, even though that makes no sense. (before someone says something stupid, think about it dumb ass, why would only the top cardio guys take EPOs? It's still genetics)
 
Is "ExxzplosibN355" some kind of hidden meaning?

There's an "E" a "P" and an "O" in the word.
 
It's the same when any fighter is asked about any skill/trait that they excel at.

If someone asks Tom Aspinall about his power he's gonna say something like "We worked really hard in the gym on that combo and I landed it like in practice." He's not saying "My hands were blessed by God with the kiss of death. Anyone I touch seems to go down and not get up."

Prime Anderson Silva wasn’t saying "My genetics just gave me way faster reflexes than all these bums. They throw punches and it's so easy to just dodge them and then smash their face."
 
Yes I think just like anything else like brute strength or runners speed, you can also be blessed with strong lungs and cardio. But I’m also sure even with that guys like merab and fluffy still work their asses off to have great cardio. Max has great cardio and Rogan spoke about max and his cardio years ago and said the guy is naturally built like a marathon runner as far as his cardio goes. But I’ve also seen training videos of max with the resistance rope while he runs for long periods on treadmill at incline. So I know he puts in the work. Just like I’m sure merab and fluffy do.
 
Absolutely. It's just when they put in the work they get a bit more out of it than when others do. No different from a Mr. Olympia bodybuilder, they have top tier genetics but they obviously need to eat and lift all day still.
 
It's also about tj dillaashaw hooking you up with his s&c coach
 
