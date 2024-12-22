  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Cardenas vs Acosta Feb.8th PROBOX TV

On February 8 at the ProBox facility in Tampa, the card is headlined by a super bantamweight bout pitting top 10-ranked Ramon Cardenas (No. 2 WBA, No. 10 WBO) against Bryan Acosta.

San Antonio’s Cardenas (25-1, 14 KOs), is coming off a ProBox TV victory on April 24, when he defeated Jesus Ramirez Rubio by ninth-round knockout.

Cardenas, 29, meets Mexico’s unbeaten Acosta (20-0, 8 KOs), with the 26-year-old Acosta seeking increased activity after fighting just once in each of the past two years in his native country after taking three fights in Canada in 2022.
 
Absolutely livid the Martinez/James fight was cancelled. It was the fight I was most interested in. Oh well, still gonna watch. Stoked for Justin Pauldo vs Rakhimov fight.
 
