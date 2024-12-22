On February 8 at the ProBox facility in Tampa, the card is headlined by a super bantamweight bout pitting top 10-ranked Ramon Cardenas (No. 2 WBA, No. 10 WBO) against Bryan Acosta.



San Antonio’s Cardenas (25-1, 14 KOs), is coming off a ProBox TV victory on April 24, when he defeated Jesus Ramirez Rubio by ninth-round knockout.



Cardenas, 29, meets Mexico’s unbeaten Acosta (20-0, 8 KOs), with the 26-year-old Acosta seeking increased activity after fighting just once in each of the past two years in his native country after taking three fights in Canada in 2022.