Card poorness rating for UFC 306

How poor this card actually is , which one could be maybe worse as a ppv?
Only omalley and dvalishvili seem to belong there.
Are real ppv cards now abc cards ?
|Bantamweight
|Sean O'Malley (c)
|vs.
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Women's Flyweight
|Alexa Grasso (c)
|vs.
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Featherweight
|Brian Ortega
|vs.
|Diego Lopes
|Lightweight
|Daniel Zellhuber
|vs.
|Esteban Ribovics
|Flyweight
|Ronaldo Rodríguez
|vs.
|Ode' Osbourne
|Women's Bantamweight
|Irene Aldana
|vs.
|Norma Dumont
|Lightweight
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|vs.
|Manuel Torres
|Women's Strawweight
|Yazmin Jauregui
|vs.
|Ketlen Souza
|Flyweight
|Edgar Chairez
|vs.
|Joshua Van
|Bantamweight
|Raul Rosas Jr.
|vs.
|Aori Qileng