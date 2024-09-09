Card poorness rating for UFC 306

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your score
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,316
Reaction score
6,363
How poor this card actually is , which one could be maybe worse as a ppv?
Only omalley and dvalishvili seem to belong there.
Are real ppv cards now abc cards ?


BantamweightSean O'Malley (c)vs.Merab Dvalishvili
Women's FlyweightAlexa Grasso (c)vs.Valentina Shevchenko
FeatherweightBrian Ortegavs.Diego Lopes
LightweightDaniel Zellhubervs.Esteban Ribovics
FlyweightRonaldo Rodríguezvs.Ode' Osbourne
Women's BantamweightIrene Aldanavs.Norma Dumont
LightweightIgnacio Bahamondesvs.Manuel Torres
Women's StrawweightYazmin Jaureguivs.Ketlen Souza
FlyweightEdgar Chairezvs.Joshua Van
BantamweightRaul Rosas Jr.vs.Aori Qileng
 
About a 3/10.

Good main event, but the rest sucks. Nobody bigger than LW on the entire card, 3x WMMA.
 
Ive seen worst. Ppl are just mad cause of the sphere. Fuck the sphere
 
Overall it's ok but Ode Osbourne vs Ronaldo Rodriguez has absolutely no business being on the main card of a PPV.
 
Your Account said:
How poor this card actually is , which one could be maybe worse as a ppv?
Only omalley and dvalishvili seem to belong there.
Are real ppv cards now abc cards ?


BantamweightSean O'Malley (c)vs.Merab Dvalishvili
Women's FlyweightAlexa Grasso (c)vs.Valentina Shevchenko
FeatherweightBrian Ortegavs.Diego Lopes
LightweightDaniel Zellhubervs.Esteban Ribovics
FlyweightRonaldo Rodríguezvs.Ode' Osbourne
Women's BantamweightIrene Aldanavs.Norma Dumont
LightweightIgnacio Bahamondesvs.Manuel Torres
Women's StrawweightYazmin Jaureguivs.Ketlen Souza
FlyweightEdgar Chairezvs.Joshua Van
BantamweightRaul Rosas Jr.vs.Aori Qileng
Click to expand...

It's shit, mate, but I've seen a lot of identical threads by this point.

I think we all agree it's a bit crap for a standard PPV, let alone one Dana was touting as a once-in-a-lifetime or whatever nonsense he threw at it.
 
I think 6/10 is a fair assessment. Aldana vs Dumont could be a pointfest or a brawl.

It does lack bigger fights.
 
Dana spent too much on the sphere and now we're stuck with ode Osbourne on main card
 
It's about a 4/10.

The prelims are absolute 'meh'.

The first two fights of the PPV have no business being on PPV.

The top three fights can be rated as 'solid'.
 
Looks like an apex card outside of the main and co main. 307 and 308 are so much better
 
Name value wise it’s average for a ppv but it simply depends on how exciting the fights are. I’m pumped for the main event and Lopes vs Ortega but if everyone else fights hard it will be awesome!!
 
I'm super hyped for the main 3 fights personally.

It lacks some depth but its a solid card for me overall
 
average to slightly above
 
A 3/10, half the fights aren't with ranked fighters, two of those being on the main card. Ortega, vs Lopez and the main event are the only fights I'm looking forward to.
 
Barteh said:
Good main event, but the rest sucks. Nobody bigger than LW on the entire card, 3x WMMA.
Click to expand...

Lol these are the exact reasons I'm looking forward to this card, though I could have done with a MW or WW fight or two.
 
It's a 4-5/10 on paper.

"The likes of which you've never seen before" - Pink Goof
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ivancho
ufc 306 sucks
2
Replies
39
Views
564
Killer Kadoogan
Killer Kadoogan
Gio
  • Poll
News Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Manuel "El Loco" Torres added to UFC 306 at The Sphere, Sept. 14th
Replies
17
Views
628
Blastbeat
Blastbeat
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
Replies
19
Views
215
BroRogan
BroRogan
Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
TripleIDoubleH
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,887
Messages
56,159,858
Members
175,090
Latest member
edmundharry949

Share this page

Back
Top