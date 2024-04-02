At around noon Monday, dozens of people were gathered on Parliament Hill, some waving "axe the tax" signs, while others draped themselves in Canadian flags or expletive-laced messages about the prime minister. Click to expand...

The Canadian Carbon Tax is set to take effect today.According to CTV NewsThe 23% Carbon Tax is set to go up every year until the end of decade.Its not surprising that most local Media outlets like CityNews, CP24 BT decided to jump on the bandwagon and defend Trudeau's Carbon Tax.expect higher gas prices because of the carbon tax this month in most provinces of Canada.Trudeau had decided instated of debating with other Liberal premiers over Trudeau's Carbon tax. Trudeau attacked Liberal premiers who wanted a meeting with Trudeau.Over his Carbon tax.Trudeau accused the Newfoundland premier of playing "politics"In Ontario the Ontario Liberals distancing themselves from Justin Trudeau's Carbon tax.