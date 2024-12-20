jimjamjammer
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 21, 2008
- Messages
- 1,560
- Reaction score
- 1,560
Terrible. Car was flying as well.
I think this is the third or fourth year this has happened in Germany.
I think this is the third or fourth year this has happened in Germany.
Terror Or Accident? Car Plows Into German Christmas Market | ZeroHedge
ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero
www.zerohedge.com
Car driven into crowd at German Christmas market, reports say
Police say they have closed off the area in the city of Magdeburg.
www.bbc.com