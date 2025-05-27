TribalDrumz
First time watching this movie in 4k, was highly disappointed in this . I fell asleep when they were under the cargo ship sneaking around .
Dam Pirates didn’t seem that hardcore to me for some reason
Did you guys like it ? I usually really like Tom hanks acting but this was stale
