Movies Captain Phillips was a letdown

First time watching this movie in 4k, was highly disappointed in this . I fell asleep when they were under the cargo ship sneaking around .

Dam Pirates didn’t seem that hardcore to me for some reason

Did you guys like it ? I usually really like Tom hanks acting but this was stale
 
I agree.

Pretty slow movie overall and the pirates just had no background or character development too which made it a little stale.

Can't remember the last time I liked a Tom Hanks movie TBH, it might even be not since the 90's
 
What about Road to Perdition?
 
Greyhound, Bridge Of Spies, Toy Story 3, The Terminal, Charlie Wilson's War


You never seen any of these?
 
Ahh good ones. Haven't seen the first and the last but loved TS3. Terminal maybe not so much. Can't remember if I saw Bridge of spies but looks familiar.
 
Isn't the story that the movie is bullshit? I'm sure I read somewhere that in reality, Phillips acted like a coward and the film is not accurate portrayal of his behaviour?
 
The terminal is not bad I'd say.
 
