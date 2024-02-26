Media Captain Eric: “There’s nothing left to do for Henry Cejudo”

Do you agree with Eric Albarracin

Megatronlee said:
What does “left to do” mean.

He wants to make MONEY idiots
Henry first left/retired because he wasn't making enough as champ/dbl champ

He is gonna be making way less as "old little guy on 2 fight losing streak"

Henry walked away from his best opportunity to cash in. Then came back after the ship had sailed.

In finance they call that "chasing the dip" or "catching falling knives"
 
I got Henry up there in the same category as fighters who messed up by taking unnecessary time away from fighting for no good reason alongside Jon jones and frank shamrock
 
That bald dude in the thumbnail looks like Uncle Fester <Eek2.0>

23032609_749427748599591_5503065771357750348_n.jpg
 
jeff7b9 said:
Henry first left/retired because he wasn't making enough as champ/dbl champ

He is gonna be making way less as "old little guy on 2 fight losing streak"

Henry walked away from his best opportunity to cash in. Then came back after the ship had sailed.

In finance they call that "chasing the dip" or "catching falling knives"
Yeah but he can’t make any money doing anything else. He needs to fight
 
He squandered his last few years as an elite fighter but I wouldn’t say there’s NOTHING left for him to do

He’s the perfect candidate for some freak fights like Cejudo vs CM Punk or maybe that sneako guy
 
2004 account said:
I got Henry up there in the same category as fighters who messed up by taking unnecessary time away from fighting for no good reason alongside Jon jones and frank shamrock
The poster boys for taking unnecessary time away from fighting for no good reason...The Diaz brothers. Pissed away the prime of their careers.
Khamzat could be included in the list if he does not get his shit together, he has fought once in past 1 1/2 years.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Henry first left/retired because he wasn't making enough as champ/dbl champ

He is gonna be making way less as "old little guy on 2 fight losing streak"

Henry walked away from his best opportunity to cash in. Then came back after the ship had sailed.

In finance they call that "chasing the dip" or "catching falling knives"
Yep...he fucked up by throwing away both belts and walking away. Not only did that piss off the UFC, it erased whatever bit of leverage he might have had (if any, since he apparently wasn't a huge draw).

Aside from the money, there is the impact on his MMA legacy. No one mentions him when discussing GOAT candidates...and no one ranks him atop either of the divisions in which he won titles. He could have defended a few times in either/both divisions and dramatically boosted his status, IMHO...and for a guy who appeared to be focused on accolades and legacy, I can't fathom that this does not bother him now in hindsight.

I guess we can respect the decision on principle...insisting on getting what he felt he was worth or else being willing to leave...but it just seemed like such a misguided strategy from the start. Everyone who leaves quickly learns that the UFC marches on without them...that even holds true for the biggest money makers for the UF, never mind someone like Cejudo.
 
DOMMA said:
The poster boys for taking unnecessary time away from fighting for no good reason...The Diaz brothers. Pissed away the prime of their careers.
Khamzat could be included in the list if he does not get his shit together, he has fought once in past 1 1/2 years.
Id argue the diaz Brothers gave us many fights at least compared to henry, frank and arguably even jones with his 5 year + hiatus whether it be through bad decisions or will of his own

The diaz Brothers can't be the poster boys for abandonment of jbg duty, they've already given up more pints of blood than all the rest i mentioned combined lol
 
Why’s he talking? Cejudo fired him.

Could it have been fake?
Elvis. said:
No he didn’t, that video was a lame prank
yeah I know. It’s just annoying and Cejudo “retirement” is getting sadder as well
 
