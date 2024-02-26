BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,007
- Reaction score
- 31,603
Podcast by my man Dennis Kornman:
Henry first left/retired because he wasn't making enough as champ/dbl champWhat does “left to do” mean.
He wants to make MONEY idiots
Plenty left to do
Retire and enjoy time in kids amusement rides at carnivals
Henry trying to enjoy a roller coaster but can't get his mind off how Merab manhandled him:
Yeah but he can’t make any money doing anything else. He needs to fightHenry first left/retired because he wasn't making enough as champ/dbl champ
He is gonna be making way less as "old little guy on 2 fight losing streak"
Henry walked away from his best opportunity to cash in. Then came back after the ship had sailed.
In finance they call that "chasing the dip" or "catching falling knives"
Yeah but he can’t make any money doing anything else. He needs to fight
No he didn’t, that video was a lame prankWhy’s he talking? Cejudo fired him.
The poster boys for taking unnecessary time away from fighting for no good reason...The Diaz brothers. Pissed away the prime of their careers.I got Henry up there in the same category as fighters who messed up by taking unnecessary time away from fighting for no good reason alongside Jon jones and frank shamrock
Henry first left/retired because he wasn't making enough as champ/dbl champ
He is gonna be making way less as "old little guy on 2 fight losing streak"
Henry walked away from his best opportunity to cash in. Then came back after the ship had sailed.
In finance they call that "chasing the dip" or "catching falling knives"
Id argue the diaz Brothers gave us many fights at least compared to henry, frank and arguably even jones with his 5 year + hiatus whether it be through bad decisions or will of his ownThe poster boys for taking unnecessary time away from fighting for no good reason...The Diaz brothers. Pissed away the prime of their careers.
Khamzat could be included in the list if he does not get his shit together, he has fought once in past 1 1/2 years.
yeah I know. It’s just annoying and Cejudo “retirement” is getting sadder as wellNo he didn’t, that video was a lame prank