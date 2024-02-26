jeff7b9 said: Henry first left/retired because he wasn't making enough as champ/dbl champ



He is gonna be making way less as "old little guy on 2 fight losing streak"



Henry walked away from his best opportunity to cash in. Then came back after the ship had sailed.



In finance they call that "chasing the dip" or "catching falling knives"

Yep...he fucked up by throwing away both belts and walking away. Not only did that piss off the UFC, it erased whatever bit of leverage he might have had (if any, since he apparently wasn't a huge draw).Aside from the money, there is the impact on his MMA legacy. No one mentions him when discussing GOAT candidates...and no one ranks him atop either of the divisions in which he won titles. He could have defended a few times in either/both divisions and dramatically boosted his status, IMHO...and for a guy who appeared to be focused on accolades and legacy, I can't fathom that this does not bother him now in hindsight.I guess we can respect the decision on principle...insisting on getting what he felt he was worth or else being willing to leave...but it just seemed like such a misguided strategy from the start. Everyone who leaves quickly learns that the UFC marches on without them...that even holds true for the biggest money makers for the UF, never mind someone like Cejudo.