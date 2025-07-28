  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Captain at the end of Saving Private Ryan

TrueBias

TrueBias

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 24, 2012
Messages
18,078
Reaction score
6,220
My teenager ass always thought he said "Ernest" then heard it again. As a teen
Forever believed he gave his first name cuz he was dying.... but the grave didn't match.

My foreign slut has to require subtitles and it's tonight I knew he said:

EARN THIS
EARN IT

After I cried my eyes out, and getting her to clean out my fluids.....

Did he mean, WIN?

As in, " motherfucker, WIN, cuz all but one , died. So, make this a win!" His whole team died to save you, so make it worth it, but he said "EARN THIS, EARN IT."

The end has Ryan, asking if he's a good man to his wife. Heartbreaking.

Is he?
 
I’ve never met anyone named Ernest and only known that name from Ernest scared stupid
 
This is one of the most obnoxious try-hard posts i’ve ever seen on this site
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,729
Messages
57,620,934
Members
175,774
Latest member
Rosencrantz

Share this page

Back
Top