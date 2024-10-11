Captain America is a piece of s**t

He's no Captain Canada

images
 
Chris Evans is a POS! Along with most of Hollywood
 
High Test With da Best said:
"You can always hear the low kicks that hit the groin because did you know the fighters wear STEEL CUPS!?"

-Joe "The Informer" Rogan
Click to expand...
Vibranium cups, nothing's better at absorbing the impact. Vibranium absorbs all of the Kinect energy you don't even feel it.

If seen videos of guys getting but in the cup with sledgehammers, and they didn't even feel it.
 
Anybody play Fortnite? I hate the Captain America shield when other people have it. I get rekt and die /;<
 
Clippy said:
Finally I found a way to articulate my thoughts and reasoning in this 40 sec video:



it's indisputable
Click to expand...

If you time travel back to before you were married or before you were born and smash a chick, is that technically not cheating on your wife since it occurred before your vowes/commitment ?
 
200.gif
 
Clippy said:
Finally I found a way to articulate my thoughts and reasoning in this 40 sec video:



it's indisputable
Click to expand...

Or he is man that has his priorities right?
I know i would do same thing if it meant i could dare i say hit prime Peggy Carter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,427
Messages
56,320,219
Members
175,162
Latest member
DmacEspeciales

Share this page

Back
Top