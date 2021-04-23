Movies CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD (Leaked Footage of Red Hulk, post # 231)

Update: July 12, 2024

Official Teaser Trailer for CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD; In Theaters Feb. 14, 2025


Update: April 23, 2021

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Movie in the Works from Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner Malcolm Spellman

Malcolm Spellman is picking up Captain America's shield once again. The head writer and show creator behind Disney+ and Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is developing a fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise for Marvel Studios. Spellman will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

No castings for the project are officially known but Friday’s episode offers plenty of roads for the feature to take. Up until this point, Chris Evans has played Captain America via the Steve Rogers character, appearing in a trio of solo movies, Avengers outings, and assorted Marvel movies. And the question of who is entitled to carry the shield or be Captain America was central to the show.

The feature is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current wielder of the shield. But as the writers get to work, it will interesting to see how the story unfolds with there now being multiple people who have been Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No director is attached and Evans’ involvement or return remains unconfirmed. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, has earned strong critical and fan reaction. Spellman assembled a nearly all-Black writer's room for the series, which has been praised for bringing the Black experience to the forefront not quite like any other superhero film or TV show before it. The series has tackled issues as every day as discriminatory lending practices, to the original sins of America building itself on the backs of Black people.

The series premiered March 19, to what Disney+ said was its biggest series debut ever, topping popular shows such as Marvel's WandaVision and Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian.

Evans toplined three previous Captain America films, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War (2016), and retired the role with Avengers: Endgame. When events pick up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wilson opted to forgo the title of Captain America, and sees the government give the role to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), a white member of the military.

Spellman was previously a writer/co-executive producer on Fox show Empire and also acted as a consulting producer on crime show Truth Be Told before getting the chance to take the lead on Falcon.

Musson was the credited writer of what is considered among the strongest of the show's installments, episode 5. He is a rising scribe whose previous credit was on Iron Sky: The Coming Race, an action thriller centered on Nazis on the moon.

I'd love to see another CA movie but without
Chris Evans I'm not feeling it.
They should call it Captain America and The White Wolf.
 
Black falcon cap has done some serious can crushing thus far. Need him to take on some real competition next.
 
Need black cap to get some vibranium gauntlets or something..like white cap had in infinity war
 
Other then Thor 4 & Guardians I have no plans on seeing anymore MCU movies.

They reached their peak and it's only down hill from here which I'm sure will bring out the big bucks to bring back RDJ & Evans
 
Well, they seem to be going the Falcon / Captain America blending so my guess is it will probably just be an extension of Falcon/Winter soldier storyline
 
What loose ends will be needed to create a new movie?

Sam trains the Young Avengers?

Bucky should move to Wakanda permanently and become White Wolf for now on.

John Walker in the Thunderbolts with Zemo?

I don't really care about Sharon Carter's character arc.

I assume Val is a Skrull. So, I don't think there are any stakes yet.

GSP is dead.
 
the new spiderman seems interesting
 
gsp went out like a fuckin can
 
GSP ain't dead. He's been using his acting lessons to play dead so he can come back in another MCU TV/Movie.

I need a deep dive into Sharon Carter and why they are trying to get us to believe she's bad guy now.
 
I'm down to watch it. I'm guessing this is going to take place of a Season 2, which is the way I'd prefer they go. Being that there's so many roads, why not do another series?
 
