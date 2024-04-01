Can't really walk. What should i do?

Woke up this morning. Went to let the dogs put. What should be a ten second journey probably took me 5 minutes as I had to plot my path to make sure I didn't fall [ along tables and walls ]. Right ankle has completely given up the ghost. Doesn't support any weight at all.



Anyhow so I made it back to bed.. and really don't know what to do. Stay in bed hope it improves? Wait till drs open try get go appointment? Actually... I don't even know if I could push the accelerator with enough weight to drive at the moment.



Right leg was fucked years ago [ acl kneecap chipping etc ] got reconstruction surgery. Gave the knee support but ended up losing most of the feeling in my right leg from the calf down . [ fun fact had already lost most nerves in the soles of my feet ].. so I often end up with damage I don't notice.



But I did see swelling last night but didn't think much of it.



So..... decisions.



Not much can do for a few hours anyhow I guess till shit opens.