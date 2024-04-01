Can't really walk. What should i do?

Woke up this morning. Went to let the dogs put. What should be a ten second journey probably took me 5 minutes as I had to plot my path to make sure I didn't fall [ along tables and walls ]. Right ankle has completely given up the ghost. Doesn't support any weight at all.

Anyhow so I made it back to bed.. and really don't know what to do. Stay in bed hope it improves? Wait till drs open try get go appointment? Actually... I don't even know if I could push the accelerator with enough weight to drive at the moment.

Right leg was fucked years ago [ acl kneecap chipping etc ] got reconstruction surgery. Gave the knee support but ended up losing most of the feeling in my right leg from the calf down . [ fun fact had already lost most nerves in the soles of my feet ].. so I often end up with damage I don't notice.

But I did see swelling last night but didn't think much of it.

So..... decisions.

Not much can do for a few hours anyhow I guess till shit opens.
 
To the hospital if you cant walk with it

I twisted my ankle bad in mma and whole leg turned purple black under knee and it hurt like fuck

But because i managed to limb my way to the hospital doc said im fine and sent me home lol

(He was right in the end, took 2 or 3 weeks of recovery and i was fine again)
 
How many years ago did you mess up the knee? Has what is happening now ever happened before?
 
Pliny Pete said:
Can you float?
No but rolling is definitely on the table.
HomeCheese said:
How many years ago did you mess up the knee? Has what is happening now ever happened before?
Umm decade plus ago. I often get twists and sprains in the ankle due to no feeling in the leg. generally only notice less motion tho

First time I've lost the ability to put any weight at all on it
 
I mean I guess you should wait and then go to the doctor if it doesn't get any better

Btw how did you lost the nerves of your feet? Is that related to your right leg and knee getting fucked? That sounds awful, but anyway I hope you get better and good luck out there
 
Head to the ER you'll get imaging and a ortho consult without haing to wait weeks for an appointment.
 
I Am Legion said:
I saw a little dog before that had no back legs. The owner made wheels for his hund legs. Could you invent something like that?
Honestly the electric bike being ridden side saddle is where I'm @ with mu thinking lol
 
I've had something like that happen and it went away after a couple of hours. It almost seemed like there was something loose and getting caught.
 
Dobymick said:
I mean I guess you should wait and then go to the doctor if it doesn't get any better

Btw how did you lost the nerves of your feet? Is that related to your right leg and knee getting fucked? That sounds awful, but anyway I hope you get better and good luck out there
Nah the nerves in the feet was when I was a teenager.

Extremely steep hill , into a t section. . Push bike. Brakes failed. Basically skied behind the bike barefoot digging my thighs onto the rear tyre.

Lost most of the skin of my feet to really bad friction burns. Right foot went deeper.


Knee was just being me being older out of shape playing sports. Got tackled side on. Pop
 
TheChance said:
Head to the ER you'll get imaging and a ortho consult without haing to wait weeks for an appointment.
I'll definitely have to wait for a mate to grab snd take me for that option. I'm not calling a ambulance for non emergencies
 
I just hope that your friend or relative can come collect you afterwards and do a better job than one of the girlfriends who was supposed to take her partner...
 
Tone C said:
I just hope that your friend or relative can come collect you afterwards and do a better job than one of the girlfriends who was supposed to take her partner...
Heh oh mine family and friends would drive across the earth to help heh. Not worried about that. Just don't like to hassle them heh

Which is why I don't like asking =)
 
Have you tried completely mobilizing it?

I had ankle injuries in hs that were extremely painful, rolled my ankle 90 degrees or more. In its natural state I could barely walk on it and it was extremely painful, but if I taped it up to a solid rock that could not move AT ALL, I was able to run on it and play lacrosse.

They make really good ankle braces. The good ones will tie into your shoes and can completely eliminate sideways rolling motion and give significant support front to back.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Have you tried completely mobilizing it?

I had ankle injuries in hs that were extremely painful, rolled my ankle 90 degrees or more. In its natural state I could barely walk on it and it was extremely painful, but if I taped it up to a solid rock that could not move AT ALL, I was able to run on it and play lacrosse.

They make really good ankle braces. The good ones will tie into your shoes and can completely eliminate sideways rolling motion and give significant support front to back.
Actually I do / did have one. That's worth a hunt for . Cheers for the reminder.


Where... is probably going to be a question I ask for the next hour tho
 
Get a Pimp Cane

90831-kramer-pimp-walk-gif-seinfeld-xi94.gif
 
Buy a TENZ/Estim machine of Amazon and stick it on your ankle.
 
