Can't help but feel sad for these North Korean guys getting sent to Ukraine

GolovKing
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 23, 2020
- Messages
- 6,217
- Reaction score
- 9,009
They apparently were told they would be taking part in a realistic training exercise that would be like combat, only to find out the truth that they would be in a real war instead.
I even saw a different video on another website of one trying to fight a drone and then it blows his face off. Can anyone's life be worse than that of a north Korean?
