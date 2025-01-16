  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Can't help but feel sad for these North Korean guys getting sent to Ukraine

GolovKing

GolovKing

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
6,217
Reaction score
9,009
They apparently were told they would be taking part in a realistic training exercise that would be like combat, only to find out the truth that they would be in a real war instead.



I even saw a different video on another website of one trying to fight a drone and then it blows his face off. Can anyone's life be worse than that of a north Korean?
 
Wrong forum..

In here we are lovers not fighters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International North Korea boasts of ‘the world’s strongest’ missile, but experts say it’s too big to use in war
2
Replies
25
Views
843
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,340
Messages
56,772,771
Members
175,396
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top