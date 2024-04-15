Can't hate on Izzy for not wanting the Pereira rematch

This man was on deaths door making the weight cut to 185. He weighed 232 pounds after fully re-hydrating post weight cut for his recent fight at LHW and now he's thinking about moving up to heavyweight.Adesanya does do and say questionable things at times and his personality comes off abrasive... but let's be real... it's disingenuous to hate on him for turning down the Pereira fight after Pereira is the one that moved to LHW.If Pereira wants to run it back, let him cut back down to 185. Personally, I think he's just salty he got KO'd by Adesanya and he's been forced to move out of that weight class because once you get KO'd the way he did it becomes harder to cut down to that weight class again.