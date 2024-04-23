Cant flush toilet paper (airbnb rental)

TardStrong
I rented an airbnb here in California. The host told me that we cant flush any toilet paper down the toilet. How would you feel about this because to me I think 99% of people are gonna be weirded out by wiping their ass and throwing it in a waste basket.
Also I'm the very first person to rent this place and I don't think people would rent it knowing this before hand. I know I wouldn't have. I'm conflicted on leaving the review
