Can't believe Khamzat is already 30 yrs old.... with no title fight

he has solid wins in both 170 and 185 divisions why is he still being slept on
poatan got his mw title fight after a 3 fight winning streak. then got lhw title fight after 1 win. khamzat is on a 7 fights winning streak right now and still not gotten one shot at title.
not fair
