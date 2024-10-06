Can't believe Khamzat is already 30 yrs old.... with no title fight

he has solid wins in both 170 and 185 divisions why is he still being slept on
poatan got his mw title fight after a 3 fight winning streak. then got lhw title fight after 1 win. khamzat is on a 7 fights winning streak right now and still not gotten one shot at title.

not fair
 
Because Khamzat can freakin' get to the cage for the past 2/3 years.
 
Hopefully Whittaker doesn't pull out and fight some lower ranked scrub again like he did last time.
 
Canzats pullout game is very strong.
 
AdamWarlock said:
he has solid wins in both 170 and 185 divisions why is he still being slept on
poatan got his mw title fight after a 3 fight winning streak. then got lhw title fight after 1 win. khamzat is on a 7 fights winning streak right now and still not gotten one shot at title.

not fair
his last win was Sept 10 /22 vs K. Holland the dude pulled out of more fights than his has as streak he needs more then one but 3 fights before i care his even in UFC...
 
oscerthegrouch said:
his last win was Sept 10 /22 vs K. Holland the dude pulled out of more fights than his has as streak he needs more then one but 3 fights before i care his even in UFC...
are we pretending the usman fight didn't happen?
 
AdamWarlock said:
are we pretending the usman fight didn't happen?
He fought Usman at 294, but it was short notice with Marty going up a weightclass and still giving him a dog fight. His fans calling for a title shot after that were too funny.
 
AdamWarlock said:
he has solid wins in both 170 and 185 divisions why is he still being slept on
poatan got his mw title fight after a 3 fight winning streak. then got lhw title fight after 1 win. khamzat is on a 7 fights winning streak right now and still not gotten one shot at title.

not fair
If he didn't fuck up when scheduled to fight Diaz he would of already had a shot. But since then he has proved to be unreliable and somewhat fragile health wise.
 
