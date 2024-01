IronGolem007 said: Cannonier does not deserve a title shot, but he is a viable candidate for Khamzat Chimaev.



Don't think he would fare well though.



Costa is the more interesting matchup for Chimaev. Click to expand...

mkt said: I agree but he's also a 39-year old with knee issues. I still like the fight but Cannonier is one of those ticking time bomb fighters who is suddenly going to show his age and decline quickly. I hope he has another good fight or two in him before that happens. But it wouldn't surprise me if a wrestler is the first guy who makes Jared start showing his age/wear. Click to expand...

Who does though? His efforts were certainly better than Sean's and Stickland got in there. Cannonier became the guy who had 2 top-5 wins in a row including one over the current champ (whose 2 win run was some fuckin guys with a bunch of consonants in their names).Now that everyone near the top has a recent loss to someone else who lost recently, Jared is the only one with some respectable wins actually in the weight class. The only two people on a streak are Allen and Khamzat and neither of them have a real serious MW win yet.Agreed, though I think that's the reason you use him while he's still a winning top guy.bound to dethrone the perennial contender, even if it's just the first person out of a consecutive bunch of losses in a row, Woodley/TFerg style. No reason to shelf him while he's still getting traction