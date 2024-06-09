  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Cannonier is 40, literally turned his back and stumbled away…its over.

This was not a bad stoppage at all…Cannonier is not going to be the MW champion.

He had his chance, put on a lackluster performance against Izzy and now it’s done.

People hate on Imanov but(despite the clueless commentary from Frazier), Imanov was finding his range and all Cannonier was doing was grabbing and holding him up against the fence(which wins you rounds in the UFC, i guess).

Herzog saw the turning of the back and stumbling, glazed eyes and stopped it. No issues here.
 
That's true. Even before being rocked, Cannonier was on his way to be finished sooner or later. He was trying to buy his time with wall and stall.
 
Last edited:
I see the narrative that clinching people drains them. I guess it does but it all depends on circumstance? What I saw is Jared was the one that gassed. Lost a lot of pressure rounds 2 and 3 and Imavov warmed up to it. But yeah in the first round he was a bit gobsmacked

Imavov was never that gassed and he found his range and rhythm. I was so surprised Jared kept legkicking him and getting countered. It happened like 4 times in a row.
 
his title aspirations are done that’s for sure.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
I see the narrative that clinching people drains them. I guess it does but it all depends on circumstance? What I saw is Jared was the one that gassed. Lost a lot of pressure rounds 2 and 3 and Imavov warmed up to it. But yeah in the first round he was a bit gobsmacked

Imavov was never that gassed and he found his range and rhythm. I was so surprised Jared kept legkicking him and getting countered. It happened like 4 times in a row.
Jared doesn’t seem the back up plan type honestly.

Once he was figured out by guys like Rob and Izzy it was hard for him to gain momentum, aside from rocking Rob late in the 5th it was otherwise a shut out performance by Bobby.
 
I think ref stopped a tad early, but the result is the same in the end whether Imavov would've got a cleaner finish or won a decision. It happens in mma. Cannonier didn't have the best body language either. Atleast he'll probably be able to have a quicker turn around than Baeza will.
 
Jared shouldn't have even been fighting Imavov in the first place he was coming off of wins over Strickland and Vettori. Costa should have gotten this fight while Jared got Sean. This shit is so unbelievably unfair and stupid.
 
Pechan said:
Why do people keep bringing up that he is 40? Poatan us like 37, should his next fight be stopped sooner than the fight of a 25 year old would?
I agree that Alex doesn’t get the same treatment that other fighters who are up there in years get.

But from what we’ve seen Alex seems to be a Bernard Hopkins type old.
 
Turning his back and running you say?

13rAVaFrumhUjK.gif
 
The stoppage was bad but he was a minute away from getting knocked out. His defence looked like he was getting attacked by a swarm of bees waving his arms and spinning around like he was some sort of whirling dervish. I’m sure cannonier is praying to a crystal or a rhubarb as we speak to try and make sense of all of this.
 
lol there was no glazed eyes and he wasn't hurt much at all. What happened was he got hit on the ear and it made his balance go off, if you get hit on the ear clean it can mess your balance up and it takes a few moments to reset and then it comes back, its not a KO blow at all, its a balance thing and its very well known. Cannonier was nowhere near done, awful stoppage, dreadful, ref freaked out way too soon
 
