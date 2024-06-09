Cannonier is 40, literally turned his back and stumbled away…its over.

DiazSlap
This was not a bad stoppage at all…Cannonier is not going to be the MW champion.
He had his chance, put on a lackluster performance against Izzy and now it’s done.
People hate on Imanov but(despite the clueless commentary from Frazier), Imanov was finding his range and all Cannonier was doing was grabbing and holding him up against the fence(which wins you rounds in the UFC, i guess).
Herzog saw the turning of the back and stumbling, glazed eyes and stopped it. No issues here.
